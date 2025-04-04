Nothing's next phone teased and "coming soon"

Quick Summary There could be a new Nothing phone arriving soon. A new teaser appears to show off the CMF Phone 2.

It already feels like a strong year for Android phones. We've seen releases from all manner of brands, with many pushing the envelope in terms of specs and performance.

It's not just the top end of the market, either. We've seen some really strong offerings from cheap phones, which makes the prospect of a midrange handset much more appealing.

That includes the Nothing Phone (3a) and the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro – a duo unveiled last month offering cool features and a competitive camera. Now, the brand has shared a teaser for another new phone – and it looks like an update to one of my favourite handsets from 2024.

The clip was shared by Nothing's sub-brand, CMF. Last year, it unveiled the CMF Phone 1 – a sub-£250 handset which offered a lot to love in a less costly package. It looks like this teaser is for the often-rumoured CMF Phone 2, which is expected this year to supersede it.

In search of the perfect shot.Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/tEbBVUB6UXApril 3, 2025

There's not a whole lot to gleam from the four-second clip, though. The device shown is in the brand's signature orange hue, which is probably no surprise to anyone.

It also shows off a camera design, which appears to marry up with what we saw in a recently leaked image. That placed two independent sensors on the far left of the handset, with a new module featuring a third sensor and a flash unit.

That's the module we see in the clip above, and would appear to confirm the validity of the earlier leaked design. I certainly hope that's the case, too – when it first leaked, I praised what appeared to be a design which would allow almost all of the first-gen accessories to be reused with the new model.

There's no word on a release date yet – the post itself simply reads "coming soon" – but given that the device already exists in various certification databases, we can expect to know more in the not-too-distant future.