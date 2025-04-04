Nothing's next phone teased and "coming soon"
Could this be the CMF Phone 2?
Quick Summary
There could be a new Nothing phone arriving soon.
A new teaser appears to show off the CMF Phone 2.
It already feels like a strong year for Android phones. We've seen releases from all manner of brands, with many pushing the envelope in terms of specs and performance.
It's not just the top end of the market, either. We've seen some really strong offerings from cheap phones, which makes the prospect of a midrange handset much more appealing.
That includes the Nothing Phone (3a) and the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro – a duo unveiled last month offering cool features and a competitive camera. Now, the brand has shared a teaser for another new phone – and it looks like an update to one of my favourite handsets from 2024.
The clip was shared by Nothing's sub-brand, CMF. Last year, it unveiled the CMF Phone 1 – a sub-£250 handset which offered a lot to love in a less costly package. It looks like this teaser is for the often-rumoured CMF Phone 2, which is expected this year to supersede it.
In search of the perfect shot.Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/tEbBVUB6UXApril 3, 2025
There's not a whole lot to gleam from the four-second clip, though. The device shown is in the brand's signature orange hue, which is probably no surprise to anyone.
It also shows off a camera design, which appears to marry up with what we saw in a recently leaked image. That placed two independent sensors on the far left of the handset, with a new module featuring a third sensor and a flash unit.
That's the module we see in the clip above, and would appear to confirm the validity of the earlier leaked design. I certainly hope that's the case, too – when it first leaked, I praised what appeared to be a design which would allow almost all of the first-gen accessories to be reused with the new model.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
There's no word on a release date yet – the post itself simply reads "coming soon" – but given that the device already exists in various certification databases, we can expect to know more in the not-too-distant future.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Amazon gives all Prime members a free Xbox game – here's how to claim yours
As well as 23 free games for PC and Steam Deck
By Rik Henderson Published
-
3 best Apple TV+ shows you didn't know existed
Apple TV+ is relatively young in comparison with other streaming services, but there are still some shows hidden in its depths – here are three we've unearthed
By Brian Comber Published
-
Nothing teases yet another new phone, so soon after (3a)
The teasing starts again, with new devices from CMF expected
By Chris Hall Published
-
Nothing's CMF Phone 2 shown in hands-on leak – could be the best-looking budget device ever made
You don't have to spend big to snag a good-looking phone
By Sam Cross Published
-
Surprise extra Nothing phone could launch with (3a) and (3a) Pro
Has Nothing got something else up its sleeve for the Phone (3a) launch?
By Carrie Marshall Published