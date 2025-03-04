Google Pixel 9a looks to adopt feature only flagships have offered so far

Quick Summary The Google Pixel 9a is expected to come with Satellite SOS, making it the first mid-range Android phone to offer this feature. The new Pixel 9a is expect to launch some time in March 2025.

The Pixel 9a is going to be announced imminently, as Google looks to strengthen its mid-range offering for 2025. As is often the case, we're seeing an increasing volume of leaks around the new device before its launch later in March.

In the latest twist of events, the Pixel 9a has appeared at the FCC (via 91mobiles), revealing an interesting detail. It lists that one of the models will support Satellite SOS, bringing this high-end feature down to a more affordable device.

Satellite SOS launched on the Pixel 9, providing a rival service to Apple’s Emergency SOS which first appeared on the iPhone 14 in 2022. Google’s service is only available in the US (except Hawaii and Alaska) and hasn’t yet made it to other shores.

With the Google Pixel 9a looking to add to this feature in a lower price bracket, it will see Google keep pace with Apple, who recently launched the iPhone 16e which also supports Emergency SOS.

With Google and Apple both offering this feature in more affordable devices, this could mark the point that such services make a move towards the mainstream.

What to expect from the Google Pixel 9a

We’ve seen a number of leaks around the Pixel 9a showing that Google is going to move from the camera bar design that has featured on the last couple of Pixel phones, to a flatter design. That will see the cameras sitting flush in the casing rather than protruding.

We’re expecting to see the Tensor G4 powering this phone, with 8GB RAM, a 5,100mAh battery with 23W charging.

It looks like Google is going to equip the phone with a 48-megapixel camera, which is a new lens replacing the old 64-megapixel camera on the Pixel 8a , while there’s an ultrawide camera too.

Finally, we’re expecting a 6.2-inch display with 2,700 nits brightness, which should make your content look great. It would be reasonable to expect that Google will focus on affordable AI features as it continues to push Gemini’s advancements.

The Google Pixel 9a could cost £499, $499 when it launches in the coming weeks.