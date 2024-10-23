Google Pixel 9a tipped for a camera change you might find surprising

Quick Summary The Google Pixel 9a could move to a 48-megapixel sensor, down from the 64-megapixel sensor its predecessor offered. However, the aim could be to provide a camera experience closer to the PIxel 9 Pro Fold, with a better quality sensor.

The Google Pixel 9a is likely to be the next phone that we see from Google, as it takes some of the power from its flagship phones and trickles that down to a more affordable model. We’ve already learnt some details about the Pixel 9a, but new camera changes could raise a few eyebrows.

Phones have been caught in something that the industry likes to call the “megapixel race” for many years. Almost as soon as mobiles started offering cameras, the race was on to offer more megapixels. It was generally perceived that more megapixels meant better photos, as though the amount of pixels on a sensor were some sort of scale.

With that in mind, we approach the information that the Google Pixel 9a could come equipped with a 48-megapixel sensor, down from the 64-megapixel sensor found on its predecessor, the Pixel 8a.

The source over at Android Headlines – who has run a number of Pixel exclusives over recent months – suggests that Google could be making this switch so that the Pixel 9a has the same main camera as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

That would see it get a 48-megapxiel main camera, f/1.7, which we know to be a good performer, thanks to our review of the Pro Fold. Google is likely making this change to clean up the supply lines, so it doesn't have to spend its time optimising another sensor.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the same 50-megapixel sensor that’s in the Pixel 9 Pro, but results suggest that it is a better performer than the sensor in the older Pixel 8a.

What are we expecting from the Pixel 9a?

The Pixel 9a is expected to shift away from the design that the rest of the Pixel 9 family offers, as the cameras are thought to be flush to the rear of the phone. It will, however, get the flattened sides that we’ve seen on the Pixel 9 models, so there are some family similarities.

The Pixel 9a is expected to run the Tensor 4 hardware that the rest of the Pixel 9 devices offer, but with a 6.1-inch display. That display will likely offer 120Hz refresh rate and plenty of brightness, to keep up with the great HDR performance that we’re seeing elsewhere from Pixel.

The launch date of the new phone is expected to be a little earlier than we’re used to. The phone could launch in March, with Android 15 and all the latest Google AI software to make the rest of the phone sing.

What we’re certain of, however, is that that the Pixel 9a will be a compelling affordable phone and as has been the case with recent Pixel A Series devices, it could be one of the best cheap phones of the year.