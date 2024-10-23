Google Pixel 9a tipped for a camera change you might find surprising

Quick Summary
The Google Pixel 9a could move to a 48-megapixel sensor, down from the 64-megapixel sensor its predecessor offered.
However, the aim could be to provide a camera experience closer to the PIxel 9 Pro Fold, with a better quality sensor.
The Google Pixel 9a is likely to be the next phone that we see from Google, as it takes some of the power from its flagship phones and trickles that down to a more affordable model. We’ve already learnt some details about the Pixel 9a, but new camera changes could raise a few eyebrows.
Phones have been caught in something that the industry likes to call the “megapixel race” for many years. Almost as soon as mobiles started offering cameras, the race was on to offer more megapixels. It was generally perceived that more megapixels meant better photos, as though the amount of pixels on a sensor were some sort of scale.
With that in mind, we approach the information that the Google Pixel 9a could come equipped with a 48-megapixel sensor, down from the 64-megapixel sensor found on its predecessor, the Pixel 8a.
The source over at Android Headlines – who has run a number of Pixel exclusives over recent months – suggests that Google could be making this switch so that the Pixel 9a has the same main camera as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
That would see it get a 48-megapxiel main camera, f/1.7, which we know to be a good performer, thanks to our review of the Pro Fold. Google is likely making this change to clean up the supply lines, so it doesn't have to spend its time optimising another sensor.
It’s worth noting that this isn’t the same 50-megapixel sensor that’s in the Pixel 9 Pro, but results suggest that it is a better performer than the sensor in the older Pixel 8a.
What are we expecting from the Pixel 9a?
The Pixel 9a is expected to shift away from the design that the rest of the Pixel 9 family offers, as the cameras are thought to be flush to the rear of the phone. It will, however, get the flattened sides that we’ve seen on the Pixel 9 models, so there are some family similarities.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
The Pixel 9a is expected to run the Tensor 4 hardware that the rest of the Pixel 9 devices offer, but with a 6.1-inch display. That display will likely offer 120Hz refresh rate and plenty of brightness, to keep up with the great HDR performance that we’re seeing elsewhere from Pixel.
The launch date of the new phone is expected to be a little earlier than we’re used to. The phone could launch in March, with Android 15 and all the latest Google AI software to make the rest of the phone sing.
What we’re certain of, however, is that that the Pixel 9a will be a compelling affordable phone and as has been the case with recent Pixel A Series devices, it could be one of the best cheap phones of the year.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
-
-
Your Google Pixel Tablet just got a neat new trick that transforms it into a smart home hub
This is great news for smart home enthusiasts
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
I'm a retro gaming expert and you can get one of my favourite handhelds for under £50 / $55
1,000s of classic games in a Game Boy style handheld at its lowest price yet
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Google Search gets an unusual update that could prove controversial
Google is stripping away a potentially useful tool, one that it says few people use.
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Google’s Pixel Drop brings great free updates for your Pixel phone, new or old
Android 15 rolls out at last, and that means there's a neat Pixel Drop to go with it
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Android phones getting something iPhone owners outside Europe can only dream of
Court ruling ramifications becoming clear
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Google TV Streamer’s best feature is coming to your Chromecast
Chromecast with Google TV can now deliver Google's smart home controls
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Google could be tearing up its copy book for the Pixel 9a
The next affordable Pixel phone might launch sooner than expected
By Chris Hall Published
-
Your Philips, Sony or Panasonic smart TV gets some powerful new features for free
The Google TV Streamer isn't the only one having all the fun
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Gmail gets a great free update to help you organise your life
Never miss an important email again (as long as they are within four categories)
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Pixel Watch 2: What's improved in Google's latest smartwatch?
How does the Google Pixel Watch 3 compare to its predecessor and what's new?
By Britta O'Boyle Published