Google is about to ditch tradition with the Pixel 9a

Quick Summary Leaked renders of the Google Pixel 9a show a major design change. The model could lose the camera bump entirely, marking a big departure for the brand.

When it comes to the best Android phones on the market, there are all manner of different models to consider. A range of brands now bring their models to market, leaving users with a slew of different choices.

One of the most popular ranges in recent years has been the Google Pixel series. Those are the only handsets on Android where the hardware and operating system are both designed in tandem, resulting in a harmonious experience.

Still, it's not all plain sailing. The latest Google Pixel 9 series saw quite a considerable design change, which left some – present company very much included – with a sour taste in the mouth.

Now, renders have leaked about the Google Pixel 9a – and it looks like it could have a similarly dramatic design change. Those images see the camera bar removed entirely, leaving the camera flush to the body.

That's a bold design choice. While it remains a point of contention with most users, almost every phone on the market makes use of some kind of camera bump. It's seen by many as a necessary evil, tolerated to facilitate better camera quality.

It's not just the design which we've learnt about, either. The report also suggests that the device will come with Android 15 out of the box.

It's also likely to be the last Pixel handset to run on a Samsung-designed processor. That's after recent rumours suggest that the next Pixel 10 range could utilise a chip made by TSMC.

Elsewhere, specs are said to be similar to those of the Google Pixel 8a. That utilised a 6.1-inch display, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage inside. We are expecting a slightly larger battery, though.

With the device slated to launch around May 2025, we're still some way from the official release. For now then, we'll just keep our eyes peeled for further information.