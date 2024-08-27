Leaked Pixel 9a images show an interesting alternative to that camera bump

Quick Summary
Photos claiming to show the Pixel 9a have leaked.
The images suggest that there will be no camera bump, suggesting a change in approach from Google.
If you haven't been paying attention to the latest Pixel 9 conversation, most of it has been about the camera bump on the rear of the Android phone. Google switched from the camera bar seen since the Pixel 6 models, to a new design on the Pixel 9.
Now, a new leak suggests that the Pixel 9a might not follow suit.
The Pixel "a" series is Google's more affordable device range, so far stretching to a set of ear buds and an annual phone release.
The Pixel 9a would be expected to be announced in May 2025 and this really is the first that we've seen of the new phone. It needs to be approached with some caution, however, because the source is a little suspect.
The photos were shared by ShrimpApplePro on X, claiming that the images were found on "some random post on Facebook". The original post comes from a private group on Facebook, although it was subsequently stated that the source "probably got forced to delete it since he's an employee".
That raises more questions than answers, but let's look at what we've got.
Pixel 9aSource: some random post on Facebook pic.twitter.com/y8jwaQM6Z8August 26, 2024
The pictures purport to show the Pixel 9a, firstly from the front, but with an angle that shows off the flat display. This is similar in design to the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. It appears to have a matte finish, which is what we'd expect from the Pixel 9a, with the gloss finish reserved for the Pro models.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
The second image shows the back of the phone, with a logo on the rear suggesting this is a prototype, but more importantly, no camera bump at all. Instead, the cameras are set into the rear of the phone for what looks like a flat finish.
Is the Pixel 9a going to cut back the camera hardware?
Moving away from the design on the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro models would be out of character for Google. The Pixel 8a sat close to the Pixel 8 in terms of design and many would expect a similar look and feel from a 9-series Pixel device.
But, there's an interesting piece of context worth mentioning here: in an interview with The Verge after the launch of the Pixel 9, Claude Zellweger – director of design at Google – said that the bump on the rear of the phone was “the most efficient way to package these camera modules”, before going on to suggest that "designers might someday use thinner hardware because the computational photography and AI post-production techniques… could fill in gaps."
That raises a question about what hardware the Pixel 9a might offer. Losing the bump suggests that the cameras are more compact, so might also be less capable than the Pixel 9 models that have just launched. Could it be that Google is going to reduce the hardware and put the emphasis on the AI to deliver results instead?
That would certainly deliver a slimmer device design, but we'd also expect that if the physical camera hardware was reduced, so would be the price. The Pixel 9a could be a future contender for best cheap phone in 2025, but it might come with come significant changes.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
-
-
Duracell’s latest portable power stations plug into your wild side
Battery-giant unveils new power stations to keep your outdoor adventures going and going and going…
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Honor Magic V3 takes the fight to Samsung's Z Fold with these three AI features
Could this be the best foldable phone on the market?
By Sam Cross Published
-
Google Chrome gets a huge free update that adds one of 2024's hottest new features
It's a lot more fun than traditional Googling
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Google Pixel Watch 3 and 3 XL are all about the display
The future's bright for Pixel Watch
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Google Pixel Watch 3 specifications and details leak – gets some upgrades, but not all
Google's planning some changes for its smartwatch
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Google Pixel 9 pre-order deals could include storage upgrades and free Fitbit Premium
Google will reportedly offer some enticing extras
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Installing Android apps outside Google Play just got harder
You might need to jump through new hoops to sideload apps
By Chris Hall Published
-
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold video, price and renders leak leaves little else to the imagination
Google's second-gen Pixel Fold will make a range of tweaks – and the details have been revealed early
By Chris Hall Published
-
Google Pixel 9 handsets could miss this key software upgrade on day one
This last-minute revelation would be a surprising omission for Pixel 9
By Chris Hall Published
-
Google Maps just got a neat design upgrade for free
Maps is becoming simpler to navigate
By Max Freeman-Mills Published