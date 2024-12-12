Google Pixel 9a exposed – major leak reveals specs, price and more

Quick summary The Pixel 9a specs have leaked giving us a good look at the new device. The phone is expected to have a new design, move to more recent hardware and change to a new main camera.

Google’s cycle of Pixel launches sees a new flagship phone unveiled and then a slightly more affordable model released about six months later. In 2024, the company launched the Pixel 9 models – along with a fresh new design – and the Pixel 9a is the logical follow-on. Now we know a lot more about that forthcoming Pixel phone.

We’ve been tracking details about the Pixel 9a for some months, along with the news that Google is shifting up its launch cycle. That saw the Pixel 9 launched alongside a new folding model - the Pixel 9 Pro Fold – in August rather than October and we’re expecting the Pixel 9a to surface in March rather than May.

We’ve already seen renders of the new phone, as well as some leaks of that design in the wild, so we know what it looks like – but now we have a lot more information thanks to Android Headlines, in what looks like one of the best cheap phones for 2025.

The Pixel 9a specs tell us it will be a little lighter than the Pixel 8a, and there will be minor changes to the dimensions, but not to any great degree. These phones are going to feel basically the same when they’re in your pocket. It will come with an IP68 rating.

The Google Pixel 9a will be powered by the Tensor G4 as expected, with 8GB RAM and 128 or 256GB storage. There will be a 5,100mAh battery – a bump over the Pixel 8a – while there’s a move to 23W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging.

There will be a 6.2-inch display with a peak brightness of 2700 nits, which is nice and bright, especially on a phone in this position. I saw a similar move from the Motorola Edge 50 Neo earlier in 2024 and I’m all for boosting the display brightness on more affordable devices.

Moving to the camera there’s a change from the device it replaces, with a new 48-megapixel main sensor paired with an ultrawide. That chimes with previous information about the camera that we’d heard.

It’s said that the Pixel 9a will cost $499 in the US when it launches, so we’re expecting a £499 price in the UK, or AU$849 in Australia.

We’re expecting the Pixel 9a to launch with Android 15 and a whole collection of Google AI goodies.