Womanizer offers double the pleasure with its Blend entry-level sex toy

QUICK SUMMARY Lovehoney has announced the launch of a new version of the best-selling and ever-popular sex toy, the Womanizer Blend. The dual-purpose clitoral and G-spot stimulator has been designed as an entry-level product for those taking their first steps into blended orgasms. It’s available now for £99 at Lovehoney.

Those familiar with the Womanizer range may recognise the design of the Blend, which has been inspired by the brand’s 2019 iteration, the Duo. As per the Duo, the Blend is a double-headed sex toy that combines clitoral stimulation via Pleasure Air Technology at one end with a separate motor for G-spot arousal at the other.

Womanizer first introduced Pleasure Air Technology in 2014. Rather than using vibrations to stimulate the clitoris, Pleasure Air Technology uses gentle air waves and a soft pulsing action for a more intense, altogether kinder-to-the-clitoris result.

Although similar in design to the Duo, the Blend is smaller with a simplified interface and fewer options to suit beginners. The two individual motors allow users to experiment with clitoral and G-spot stimulation separately for a more tailored journey into blended orgasms.

Lovehoney says the Blend has been: “designed with beginners and those exploring blended orgasms in mind”. Let’s take a closer look at what’s on offer.

The Womanizer Blend: key features

Neat, petite and user-friendly the Blend offers a non-intimidating entry to combining G-spot and clitoral orgasms. It has an ergonomic shape that has been designed for one-handed stimulation. The design is sleek, the interface is simple and the materials are quintessentially high in quality.

The Blend is a double-headed toy with the classic Womanizer clitoral stimulator at one end featuring eight intensity levels to play. At the other head of the toy is the smaller-sized G-spot stimulator, which features six vibration modes. The two motors have separate controls so you can change the focus and intensity of the stimulation as and when you please.

The Blend is flexible to allow for bespoke positioning and it’s made from premium silicone. It’s waterproof so it can be used in the shower or the bath and it comes in a choice of three, loud-and-proud colours: Vibrant Rose, Vibrant Blue and Vibrant Pink.

Womanizer: a pioneering brand

Womanizer has been honing its Pleasure Air Technology for clitoral stimulation since it first introduced the original Womanizer 10 years ago. During the past decade, the brand has led the way when it comes to emulating oral sex with this ground-breaking technology.

There have been numerous iterations of the Womanizer since the 2014 debut. With the brand now claiming 10 million sales worldwide, it’s safe to say that the Womanizer is hitting all the right points for clitoris owners.

The Womanizer Blend is available now at Lovehoney and retails at £99.