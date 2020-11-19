Very PS5 launch day stock updates: Consoles released imminently!

It's PS5 launch day for those of you in the parts of the world that didn't get on on the action last week, and it's going to be a mad rush to great one today, so you'll need to move fast to get one.

• Buy a PS5 at Very

Very is one of the UK retailers you can try your luck with today, with orders set to go live at 12PM today. We expect the console to sell out pretty quickly, so you'll need to be good to go at midday, as the demand is outweighing the supply at this stage.

Buy a PS5 at Very

Very is set to open up its PS5 orders today at 12PM, so bookmark the page and hit that refresh button as soon as the clock strikes 12! You should be able to pick up either the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition, as well as a range of peripherals, including the DualSense charging cradle, and the Pulse 3D Wireless headset.

View Deal

If you don't snag a PS5 today, Sony has reassured customers that there'll be more opportunities to pick up the console before Christmas, with even more stock expected for the new year.

Xbox Series X fans might not be so lucky, with months of shortages expected that could carry on into 2021.

The PS5 is getting a whole truckload of new accessories to go with it, including the PS5 Media Remote which is great for those of you looking to take advantage of the streaming services available on the system, which now includes Apple TV.

There's also a bunch of PS5 games available at launch, some of which are cross-gen, so if you've started playing on PS5, you can pick up where you left on your new console and enjoy an enhanced experience. Be warned though; the console is having a few launch issues so you may find that you're playing the PS4 version on the PS5, but there's a workaround for this until Sony hammers out the finer details.

If you don't have any luck today, it's likely that a number of retailers will be holding back some inventory for their Black Friday deals, and coupled with the additional units Sony is promising, you should be able to secure one in time for Christmas. Good luck!