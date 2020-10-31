Not just PS5! Xbox Series X will also face 'months' of shortages says Xbox boss

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has just dropped a bombshell for fans who have missed out on Xbox Series pre-orders, saying that if you haven't secured one already, you not get one until 2020.

This echoes the news Sony's Jim Ryan delivered this week, saying, "It may well be that not everybody who wants to buy a PS5 on launch day will be able to find one."

Speaking frankly in an interview on the Dropped Frames podcast, Spencer said that all of Microsoft's day one units are already with retailers, and that it knows what its supply will look like through to the end of the year.

He confirmed that the demand outstrips the supply, with the units being snapped up for pre-orders in just a "couple of hours". Spencer apologised for the upcoming shortages, adding:

"I think we're gonna live in that world for a few months. We're gonna have a lot more demand than we do supply," but he assures listeners that Microsoft is looking to address what it can do on the supply chain side of things to get more consoles out to retailers and into the hands of customers.

That doesn't mean that there won't be units available on launch day, or even beyond, with Best Buy advertising both the PS5 and Xbox Series X in an ad for its upcoming Black Friday event; don't expect a discount! The console's being available at all is a draw in itself.

It's more than likely that both US and UK retailers are following suit, with units available in store on day one, and a couple of weeks later as part of their Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals. As long as you're quick off the draw, you might be lucky enough to nab one!

Today's best Microsoft Xbox Series X deals The New Xbox Series X Microsoft £449.99 View Xbox Series X Microsoft £449.99 View Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Source: via TechRadar