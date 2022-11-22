PS5 Black Friday deals: accessories, headsets and games

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Black Friday is a great time to stock up on your gaming arsenal. Whether that's picking up a few new games, upgrading your headset or expanding your storage. Unfortunately, it does stretch to the consoles themselves, as supplies are only just starting to get back to normal, but there's still plenty of money to be saved.

If you are still searching for a PlayStation console, try our PS5 Restock tracker (opens in new tab) to find where has them in stock.

If it's games you're looking for, you can find more options in our Best PS5 Black Friday games deals (opens in new tab). For more headsets, check out our Best Gaming Headsets guide, for TVs see our Best TV for PS5 guide and for storage see our Best PS5 SSD guide.

As an overview though, these are some of the best PS5-related deals available right now.

Black Friday sales for PS5 discounts

Amazon (opens in new tab) – a fabulous range of PS5 deals

– a Currys (opens in new tab) – a smart place to look for PS5 console bundles

– a ShopTo (opens in new tab) – shop here for discounted PS5 games

– John Lewis (opens in new tab) – a place to shop for PS5 gaming TVs

– AO (opens in new tab) – console bundles and accessories

– Very (opens in new tab) – PS5 games, accessories like gaming headsets

(opens in new tab) The Last of Us Part I for PlayStation 5: £65 , £49 at AO.com (opens in new tab)

Get The Last of Us Part I for PlayStation 5 for under £50 in the AO.com Black Friday sale. In this post-apocalyptic adventure game,

(opens in new tab) PlayStation DualSense Charging Station: £24.99 , £19.99 at Very (opens in new tab)

Now just £19.99, the PlayStation DualSense Charging Station charges up to 2 DualSense wireless controllers at the same time without you having to connect them to your PlayStation 5 console.

(opens in new tab) Sonic Frontiers: £54.99 , now £28 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The game was only released a few weeks ago, which makes this deal even sweeter. You can clock up a 49% saving on Amazon right now, nabbing the game for just £28

(opens in new tab) Thrustmaster T248: £299 , now £229 at Currys (opens in new tab)

In our Thrustmaster T248 review (opens in new tab), we praised the racing steering wheel for its "solid force feedback strength", revelling over the display and the quality of the pedals, too.

(opens in new tab) Pulse 3D headset, £91.60 , £69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're a brand-loyal gamer, these Sony PlayStation Pulse 3D headphones look the part and are now 24% off, bringing that price down to £69.99.

(opens in new tab) Sony DualSense Wireless Controller: £61.06 , now £39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

PS5 gamers need to look this way as the DualSense Wireless Controller just plunged to its lowest-ever price in the Amazon Black Friday sale.

(opens in new tab) HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset: £74.99 , now £39.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

HyperX are one of the best gaming accessory makers in the world right now, which is why an almost half-price discount on its HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset for PS5 is so welcome.

(opens in new tab) OIVO PS5 Stand: £32.99 , now £29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The OIVO PS5 Stand not only adds desirable extra stability to the console when orientated vertically, but it also has built-in cooling fans to help keep it cool and running optimally.

(opens in new tab) Seagate FireCuda 530 2TB SSD for PS5: £299 , now £255 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This isn't the cheapest this drive has been but it's still a good deal, knocking £44 off the 2TB version of the Seagate FireCuda 530 SSD for PS5.