PS5 Black Friday deals: accessories, headsets and games

Black Friday is a great time to stock up on your gaming arsenal. Whether that's picking up a few new games, upgrading your headset or expanding your storage. Unfortunately, it does stretch to the consoles themselves, as supplies are only just starting to get back to normal, but there's still plenty of money to be saved.
As an overview though, these are some of the best PS5-related deals available right now.
The Last of Us Part I for PlayStation 5:
£65, £49 at AO.com (opens in new tab)
Get The Last of Us Part I for PlayStation 5 for under £50 in the AO.com Black Friday sale. In this post-apocalyptic adventure game,
PlayStation DualSense Charging Station:
£24.99, £19.99 at Very (opens in new tab)
Now just £19.99, the PlayStation DualSense Charging Station charges up to 2 DualSense wireless controllers at the same time without you having to connect them to your PlayStation 5 console.
Sonic Frontiers:
£54.99, now £28 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The game was only released a few weeks ago, which makes this deal even sweeter. You can clock up a 49% saving on Amazon right now, nabbing the game for just £28
Thrustmaster T248:
£299, now £229 at Currys (opens in new tab)
In our Thrustmaster T248 review (opens in new tab), we praised the racing steering wheel for its "solid force feedback strength", revelling over the display and the quality of the pedals, too.
Pulse 3D headset,
£91.60, £69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
If you're a brand-loyal gamer, these Sony PlayStation Pulse 3D headphones look the part and are now 24% off, bringing that price down to £69.99.
Sony DualSense Wireless Controller:
£61.06, now £39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
PS5 gamers need to look this way as the DualSense Wireless Controller just plunged to its lowest-ever price in the Amazon Black Friday sale.
HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset:
£74.99, now £39.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)
HyperX are one of the best gaming accessory makers in the world right now, which is why an almost half-price discount on its HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset for PS5 is so welcome.
OIVO PS5 Stand:
£32.99, now £29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The OIVO PS5 Stand not only adds desirable extra stability to the console when orientated vertically, but it also has built-in cooling fans to help keep it cool and running optimally.
Seagate FireCuda 530 2TB SSD for PS5:
£299, now £255 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This isn't the cheapest this drive has been but it's still a good deal, knocking £44 off the 2TB version of the Seagate FireCuda 530 SSD for PS5.
PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller + FIFA 23:
was £99.99, now £79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
FIFA 23 is the new hotness in the football game genre and here it is offered up along with an extra DualSense controller for PS5.