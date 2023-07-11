Best PS5 games deals this Amazon Prime Day – 5 top PlayStation titles I recommend

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It's here! Amazon Prime Day has arrived and the shopping extravaganza is off to a flying start. There's still time to grab a bargain, of course, with the event running through until close of 12th July. And there's plenty available for gamers to get their hands on!

The T3 team of experts has been rounding up the best overall Amazon Prime Day Deals for 2023, but there are also special features for Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming Deals, too, which is well worth checking out if you're not only looking for titles to play on your latest console.

Because that's exactly what this page is all about: dedicated to PlayStation 5 gaming solely, and only if at a low enough price point that you might have otherwise missed it. I've been scouring through the PS5 gaming section on Amazon and a batch of other reputable retailers (which are included where applicable) to see what the best-of-best deals are out there. Here are my top picks:

Horizon Forbidden West: was £69.99 , now £42 at Amazon One of the best PS5 exclusives going – and a game I've loved playing for many dozens of hours (ok, more than a hundred now). The price was lower during Black Friday last year, but if you missed it then buying new is currently cheapest from Amazon directly.

Uncharted Collection (PS4): was £14.99 , now £8.99 at Amazon Ok, so this one's a bit cheeky as it's actually a PS4 package, but it'll play fine on your PS5. A great deal to get hold of the three classic Nathan Drake titles and revisit them, or explore them for the first time if you're a newbie. At this price, whichever of those you are, it's easily worth the cover price.

Elden Ring (PS5): was £69.99 , now £33.85 at Hit.com When this game dropped in February this year people lost their marbles. Elden Ring became an instant classic, especially if you're into ultra-hard games that might make you want to throw your DualSense controller at the wall. And if you're not sure then, well, here's a discount to tempt you...

Sackboy A Big Adventure (PS5): was £59.99 , now £27.85 at Hit.co.uk

You'll only find Sumo Digital's game exclusively on PlayStation (well, ok, and on PC), with the PS5 version giving you truly the best graphical playthrough. And while graphics aren't everything, this Sackboy adventure looks eye-wateringly beautiful at times. Now better than half-price, it's a criminally underrated PlayStation classic that's sugar-coated in sheer joy.