Another PS5 exclusive is seemingly headed to PC

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It seems as if another PlayStation 5 exclusive title is headed to PC with a listing for Sackboy: A Big Adventure on the platform fuelling speculation.

As first spotted on a Steam database (opens in new tab) (via VGC (opens in new tab)), an image of the game's mascot was uploaded to the database alongside language support in recent days. Sackboy: A Big Adventure was first released on PS5 and PS4 in November 2020, however, it now appears that an announcement for the PC platform is imminent.

This isn't the first time we've heard rumours about the 2.5D platformer on PC. It first appeared on the Steam database in October 2021 under the codename 'Marmalade' – the same name used during the infamous Nvidia leak that revealed numerous unannounced games. Then in June this year, an unknown Reddit user suggested Sackboy: A Big Adventure would arrive after the Uncharted port to PC.

So far, PlayStation Studios has released Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, Days Gone, Spider-Man Remastered and the aforementioned Uncharted collection on PC. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is also scheduled to release on the platform sometime in 2022.

Developed by Sumo Digital, Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a spinoff from the LittleBigPlanet series that received a respectable 79 on Metacritic (opens in new tab). It sees the knitted character sent off on an adventure across "the snowiest mountains, the leafiest jungles, the wettest underwater realms and the spaciest of space colonies" to save his friends from the dastardly Vex.

Addressing PlayStation's approach to PC, Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan previously told GQ (opens in new tab) that: "There’s an opportunity to expose those great games to a wider audience and recognise the economics of game development, which are not always straightforward."

He added: "The cost of making games goes up with each cycle, as the calibre of the IP has improved. Also, our ease of making it available to non-console owners has grown. So it’s a fairly straightforward decision for us to make."

In the meantime, Sony finally confirmed that the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will arrive on the platform in October. More recently, a report points to a new PS5 model being in the works for release sometime in 2023 with one major difference from the original launch console.

Still looking for a console? Head to T3's PS5 restock tracker for the latest information.