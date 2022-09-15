Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection finally gets PC release date – and it's soon!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sony has finally confirmed the long-awaited release date of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PC, with the game set to arrive next month.

After first coming to PlayStation 5 in January earlier this year, the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will arrive on PC from October 19th, 2022. Developed by Naughty Dog, who also made The Last of Us series, the collection is made up of remasters for Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

The new PC version is set to feature Ultra-wide screen support, 4K resolution, a variable framerate and DualSense controller support. There will also be a number of "graphical adjustment features" that have been designed specifically for the PC platform, including adjustable Texture and Model Quality, Anisotropic Filtering, Shadows, Reflections, and Ambient Occlusion.

A new trailer for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PC can be seen below:

"This version of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is optimised for PC with PC-centric quality-of-life enhancements such as reimagined UI, scale sliders, GPU and VRAM detection, Variable Load Speed, and so much more," said Naughty Dog senior communications manager Rochelle Snyder.

"Discover the breathtaking sights with enhanced visual fidelity. Immerse yourself in the cinematic storytelling with super-sharp true 4K resolutions. From thick jungles to snow-capped mountains, exotic islands to rain-soaked streets..."

A full list of PC specifications can be found in Sony's latest blog post (opens in new tab).

In T3's Uncharted Legacy of Thieves review on PS5, we said the bundle "offers up two amazing games that have aged gracefully, helping them to shine better than ever before. Newcomers are in for a treat, though returning players have little reason to rush out and buy it again."

More recently, Sony held its latest State of Play event with a thrilling new trailer for God of War Ragnarok closing the video showcase. Additionally, Sony provided a release window for its controversial new "loyalty programme" on PS5 and PS4.