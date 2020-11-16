PS5 and Xbox Series X: Christmas stock on the way!

The PS5 and Xbox Series X have both released now, and getting hold of a launch day console has proven to be as difficult as it was trying to wrangle a pre-order.

Retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon sold out of the PS5 as quickly as you'd expect, but it looks like there are more next-gen systems on the way, so if you're still waiting to grab one, it's not all bad news.

Pre-orders for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X were a shambles, which both Microsoft and Sony acknowledged, and things looked bleak for a minute when Sony boss Jim Ryan told fans that not everyone who wants a PS5 at launch is going to have one. It looked even worse when Xbox boss Phil Spencer warned of months of Xbox shortages – but there's going to be plenty of chances to get your new hardware before Christmas .

Talking to the BBC, Ryan promised more PS5 stock "before and after Christmas", adding that Sony has been "astonished" at the volume of pre-orders it received.

"We're making more PS5's in this difficult environment then we made PS4s in that launch. If people are unable to find one at launch, we're very sorry and apologetic about that.

"They can rest assured we're working really hard to get significant supplies into the market before and after Christmas.

"This is going to be a bigger launch [than the PS4]. And I think given the circumstances we're in, that's something that we can be quietly proud of."

Meanwhile, over at Microsoft, it looks like it's managed to replenish its inventory somewhat judging by a tweet from the Xbox Support account:

There has been overwhelming global demand from our fans for the next generation of Xbox, and we are working tirelessly with our retail partners to replenish Xbox hardware as quickly as possible. Please check in with your local retailers directly for more details on availability.November 12, 2020

The account echoes Spencer's sentiment about getting more stock to retail partners, and advises fans to check with their local stores for more details on availability.

Whether Microsoft is getting more units from suppliers, or is allocating its existing inventory is unknown, but it looks like its good news for fans of both consoles, with Jim Ryan's comments looking to be the most promising.

So don't take that PS5 off your Christmas list just yet! And be sure to check out our list of PS5 games and Xbox Series X games so you've got something to boot up on your console when you finally get your hands on it.

Source: BBC