Totally Rated: the tech and gaming show for busy people

There’s a lot going on at T3.com and sometimes you might just want to bathe your eyeballs in a small selection of the amazing products that we feature here. With that in mind, we’ve put our heads together with some of our Future colleagues and come up with a weekly show that picks a few highlights from the past week and gives you a chance to see some of our favourite products.

This week we’re taking a look at Bravely Default II the weirdly-named follow up to Nintendo DS title Bravely Default. It’s an epic title that won approval from those who have played it, and it’ll certainly fill an RPG hole if you’re not lowering yourself in Valheim just yet. Also in gaming there’s a look at the zombies currently cluttering up Call of Duty: Warzone in its latest update, which also brings new guns and other fun stuff.

We got the chance to tell the world about the new Echo Show 10 . This chirpy little voice assistant has been given the gift of movement now, taking the word interruptions to your day to a new physical level. We love it, and you’ll find out how much when you watch the video. If you're in the market for the best smart speaker, we've got a guide for that too.

Enjoy the show, and we’ll be back with more next week featuring the best new products in home, lifestyle and tech. We’re already planning what to pick from the enormous pile of exciting things in T3’s virtual office (which, these days, is actually our overstuffed homes). See you soon!