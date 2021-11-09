Top 3 Philips Hue deals in Amazon's Black Friday deals – save up to 29% on Hue Starter Kits

We usually expect some excellent Philips Hue deals in among the year's best Black Friday deals, and Amazon is getting in early this year. Literally, in that it's cut the price of Philips Hue Starter Kits as part of the early Amazon Black Friday sales.

• Philips Hue Starter Kit White and Colour (B22 Bayonet): was £128.09, now £90.99 at Amazon

• Philips Hue White and Colour Starter Kit (E27 Screw Cap): was £134.99, now £99.99 at Amazon

• Philips Hue Starter Kit White and Colour (GU10 Spot): was £169.99, now £125.99 at Amazon

There's a reason Philips Hue has been top of our list of the best smart lights for a long time – when it comes to the range of lights, the compatibility with different smart home systems, and the ease of use, nothing else is such a strong contender.

These Starter Kits are all White and Colour bulbs, which means you can use them for varying shades of simple white tones, or you can go wild and mix and match with full RGB colour control.

In our Philips Hue review, we explain more about why this particular smart lighting system is so strong, but a big element of it boils down to control: you can use Alexa to control your lights, Google Assistant, Siri or Apple's HomeKit app, or simply stick with Philips' own app.

And some of these Starter Kits come with Philips Hue Buttons as part of them, which are like wireless light switches that trigger your favourite smart settings, making it easy to simply turn the lights on and off, or to get into a special 'movie mode' or an option like that.

