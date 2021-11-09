Top 3 Philips Hue deals in Amazon's Black Friday deals – save up to 29% on Hue Starter Kits

These Philips Hue deals are perfect for jumping into the world of smart lighting, and Amazon's Black Friday deals make them more affordable

Philips Hue bulbs on purple background, with sign saying Hot Deal
(Image credit: Philips)
Matthew Bolton

By Last updated

We usually expect some excellent Philips Hue deals in among the year's best Black Friday deals, and Amazon is getting in early this year. Literally, in that it's cut the price of Philips Hue Starter Kits as part of the early Amazon Black Friday sales.

• Philips Hue Starter Kit White and Colour (B22 Bayonet): was £128.09, now £90.99 at Amazon
• Philips Hue White and Colour Starter Kit (E27 Screw Cap): was £134.99, now £99.99 at Amazon
• Philips Hue Starter Kit White and Colour (GU10 Spot): was £169.99, now £125.99 at Amazon

There's a reason Philips Hue has been top of our list of the best smart lights for a long time – when it comes to the range of lights, the compatibility with different smart home systems, and the ease of use, nothing else is such a strong contender.

These Starter Kits are all White and Colour bulbs, which means you can use them for varying shades of simple white tones, or you can go wild and mix and match with full RGB colour control.

In our Philips Hue review, we explain more about why this particular smart lighting system is so strong, but a big element of it boils down to control: you can use Alexa to control your lights, Google Assistant, Siri or Apple's HomeKit app, or simply stick with Philips' own app. 

And some of these Starter Kits come with Philips Hue Buttons as part of them, which are like wireless light switches that trigger your favourite smart settings, making it easy to simply turn the lights on and off, or to get into a special 'movie mode' or an option like that.

Philips Hue Starter Kit White and Colour (B22 Bayonet):  was £128.09, now £90.99 at Amazon

Philips Hue Starter Kit White and Colour (B22 Bayonet): was £128.09, now £90.99 at Amazon
Get three Philips Hue colour bulbs along with the Hue Bridge for total smart control – and save 29%! This is the perfect starter set if your home uses B22 bayonet bulbs. And you can expand your Hue system easily from here, because you have the Bridge, which also enables Alexa, Google and Siri/HomeKit compatibility.

View Deal
Philips Hue White and Colour Starter Kit (E27 Screw Cap):  was £134.99, now £99.99 at Amazon

Philips Hue White and Colour Starter Kit (E27 Screw Cap): was £134.99, now £99.99 at Amazon
This Hue Starter Kit gets you two colour bulbs with E27 screw caps, the Hue Bridge to add full smart home control to them, and a Hue button switch, which you can place anywhere to use as a physical switch for your smart lights.

View Deal
Philips Hue Starter Kit White and Colour (GU10 Spot):  was £169.99, now £125.99 at Amazon

Philips Hue Starter Kit White and Colour (GU10 Spot): was £169.99, now £125.99 at Amazon
This Philips Hue Starter Kit delivers you three colour bulbs for GU10 spotlight fittings, plus the Hue Bridge for easy control of them (and any more Hue bulbs you add), plus two Hue Buttons for physical control of your smart lighting setups.

View Deal

T3's guides to the Black Friday sales and deals

TOPICS
Deals Smart Home
Matthew Bolton
Matthew Bolton

Matt is T3's master of all things audiovisual, running our TV, speakers and headphones coverage. He also handles smart home products and large appliances, as well as our toys and games articles. He's the only one on the team who can explain both what Dolby Vision IQ is and why the Lego you're building doesn't fit together the way the instructions say, so is truly invaluable.

Matt has worked for tech publications for over 10 years, in print and online, including running T3's print magazine and launching its most recent redesign. He's also contributed to a huge number of tech and gaming titles over the years. Say hello if you see him roaming the halls at CES, IFA or Toy Fair.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.