This Walmart Instant Pot deal is a pre Black Friday steal

The Black Friday deals may be incoming but that hasn't stopped Walmart from launching a pre-emptive strike across its product range, with appliances, furniture, gadgets, mattresses and more getting big price cuts as part of the Walmart Fall Savings Event. Oh, and did we mention the Instant Pot deals? Well, there's one of those, too.

Among the best reductions currently available is this stunning deal on the Instant Pot LUX60 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Saute, Steamer, and Warmer. The deal allows you to pick up the system with not just a straight 40 per cent price reduction, but also totally free delivery, too.

Check out the full details of the deal below:

Instant Pot LUX60 | Was $99.00 | Now $59.00

This awesome deal bags you the excellent Instant Pot LUX60 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Saute, Steamer, and Warmer for just $59, discounted by $40 down from its pre-deal price of $99.00. You also get totally free two-day delivery included in the price. A top system, now available at a very attractive price point.View Deal

Pioneer Woman Instant Pot LUX60 | Was $99.00 | Now $69.00

Fans of Food Network star Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman might prefer this rather more floral version of the 6-quart Instant Pot Lux. It has a slightly smaller discount, but considerably more flowers on it, and comes with Ree's down-home approval.View Deal

This Instant Pot system is incredibly versatile, with an embedded micro-processor delivering 12 program controls including: Soup, Meat/Stew, Cake, Egg, Saute, Steam, Rice, Porridge, Pressure Cook, Keep Warm, Multigrain And Slow Cook - it really does cover all bases. So the fact that it can be picked up for going on half price right now is truly astounding.

