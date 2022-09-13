Best AO.com Black Friday deals 2022: early offers & shopping tips

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With November right around the corner, we’re excited about the next big sales event… Black Friday! The Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) are always a hit year on year, with huge price cuts and cheap prices on a range of products and brands from the best retailers on the market.

Joining the party as always is AO.com. The AO.com Black Friday sale is the place to look if you’re in need of new electronics. From TVs to smart tech, fridge freezers to washing machines, AO.com has everything you could possibly need for around your home, which is why we’re excited for its Black Friday and Cyber Monday (opens in new tab) event.

At T3, we’ve covered the Black Friday sales (opens in new tab) for over a decade, so we’re pretty confident in our ability to sniff out the best deals during the event. Not only do we expect AO.com to set off their sale early, but we also expect to see record low prices and their popular price match guarantee in place during the Black Friday weekend.

Black Friday will kick off on Friday 25th November 2022 (the Friday after the US holiday, Thanksgiving). So, while you might not need this page right now, keep it bookmarked so you can find the best offers from the AO.com Black Friday sale.

In this guide, we’ve put together everything you need to know about the AO.com Black Friday sale, including the best early deals, shopping tips and its most popular product categories.

When will the AO.com Black Friday sale start?

Expected start date: Monday 7th November

As we mentioned previously, Black Friday officially takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving, so this year, it falls on Friday 25th November. However, many retailers (including AO.com) launch their deals early.

In 2021, AO.com released their early deals on November 8th, a full three weeks before the event. Taking this into consideration, we predict that AO.com will do a similar thing this year, so stay tuned on Monday 7th November for more details.

Best AO.com Black Friday Product Categories

(opens in new tab) AO.com Black Friday TV deals (opens in new tab)

AO.com has an extensive range of TVs, home cinema and accessories, from big name brands. Toshiba, Hisense, Samsung and Philips are often heavily discounted at AO.com, and you can find low prices on a plethora of sizes and resolutions.

(opens in new tab) AO.com Black Friday Laptop deals (opens in new tab)

As experts in consumer tech, AO.com is a go-to retailer for all things computing, including laptops, desktops, monitors, projectors and other accessories. ASUS, HP, Acer and Lenovo laptops always have great deals on them, so make sure to check these out on Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) AO.com Black Friday Smart Home deals (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to upgrade your smart home, check out the AO.com Black Friday sale. From smartwatches and speakers to smart bulbs, thermostats and security cameras, you can find top smart tech from leading brands at AO.com.

(opens in new tab) AO.com Black Friday Fridge Freezer deals (opens in new tab)

If you’re looking for large appliances, AO.com has everything you could want, including refrigeration. Fridges, freezers, American style fridge freezers and wine coolers are all expected to be involved in the big AO.com Black Friday sale so keep your eyes peeled.

(opens in new tab) AO.com Black Friday Cookers deals (opens in new tab)

Find top deals on cookers, ovens, hobs and grills at AO.com. There are plenty of options to choose from, like electric, gas and dual fuel. AO.com will also deliver and install them for you.

(opens in new tab) AO.com Black Friday Laundry deals (opens in new tab)

In the AO.com Black Friday sale, laundry appliances are sure to be heavily discounted. Stay tuned for deals on washing machines, tumble dryers, washing dryers and other laundry accessories. Integrated or built-in are also available, plus AO.com will deliver and install for you.

(opens in new tab) AO.com Black Friday Floorcare deals (opens in new tab)

A new vacuum cleaner, mop or steamer are popular products that everyone will be looking for in the Black Friday sales. AO.com always have a range of price cuts on vacuums and other floorcare products from big brands like Shark, Hoover and Bosch, and Black Friday is no exception.

(opens in new tab) AO.com Black Friday Coffee Machine deals (opens in new tab)

Whether you’re a fan of espresso, filter, pod or bean to cup coffee machines machines, AO.com always has great deals on leading coffee makers and brands. You'll also find discounted bean grinders and milk frothers.

Best Reasons To Shop at AO.com for Black Friday

Thousands of products, from consumer tech to large appliances

Big name brands all in one place

Regular sales & clearances for cheap prices all year round

Delivery options, including nominated and next day delivery

Free 100 day returns

Price match promise on all products, even during Black Friday

Hassle free installation from AO.com experts

Multiple payment options, including instalment plans & buy now, pay later

Discount codes available all year round

AO Repair & Care insurance policy

Trade-in deals on select appliances

Tips for shopping the AO.com Black Friday sale

To get the best deals possible this Black Friday, you need to be prepared, which is where we come in with our tips on how to shop the AO.com Black Friday sale. For tips on other retailers like Amazon, Argos, Currys, John Lewis, Very and ASOS, click those links!

1. Create a wishlist

Wherever you're shopping, always start off by creating a wishlist. On Black Friday, you almost have to be as quick as possible to get the deal you want, so it’s best to start off with a plan going in. Making a wishlist means you won’t waste time flicking through the sales, you'll only stick to what you need and it saves you from finding something you love and finding out it’s already out of stock. You can either create a physical wishlist with a pen and paper or a digital wishlist by bookmarking webpages or adding items to your basket, ready for checkout on Black Friday.

2. Do your research

Whether it’s the products or the retailer, it’s important to do research before you start shopping. For the product, check its original price and protection policy. This gives you an idea on how good the deals are and if it’s a big tech product, you can make sure it’ll be protected. AO.com has AO Repair & Care insurance policies, plus they'll install big products for you, so you won't have to worry about calling outside help which could potentially result in damages.

For the retailer, check delivery details and return policies. If the item isn’t going to get to you for months, it’s important to have this information so you can decide if you really want it or not. You'll also want to check the returns policy, specifically how easy it it to return your product and how long the returns period is.

3. Check previous Black Friday deals

Checking the previous Black Friday deals is always helpful as it gives you an idea of what to expect from this year's sale. Black Friday is a way for retailers to clear out last year’s stock in preparation for newer models, so this will also help you find what you want on the day. In 2021, AO.com had low prices on TVs, vacuum cleaners, coffee machines and other large appliances, so we hope to see that again in 2022.

4. Price match promise

One of the perks of shopping at AO.com is that they offer a price match promise on all items, even products involved in sales or clearances. If you find a product that’s advertised on AO.com that’s cheaper elsewhere, AO.com will match the price so you can get the best prices possible. They’ll also match delivery costs and discount codes.

All you need to do is call AO.com customer service with the product number, price and website of the other retailer. From there, they’ll compare the prices and refund you the difference. With the cost of living crisis, saving a few pounds here and there makes a world of difference, so look out for this when you shop the AO.com Black Friday sale.

5. Use AO.com discount codes

AO.com has exclusive discount codes available for shoppers to use all year round, including on items involved in sales and clearances. At AO.com, you can also use multiple discount codes in one order, so if you have a code for a washing machine and another code for a vacuum cleaner, you can use both when you checkout.

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, you should be able to use AO.com discount codes during their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales too. For more guidance on shopping at AO.com on Black Friday, check out AO.com’s Black Friday Tips and Tricks (opens in new tab).