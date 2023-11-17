Amazon Black Friday Week sale is live – these are the best deals right now

The Amazon Black Friday Week sale starts today and though we're still one week away from the day itself, it feels like the Black Friday deals have properly begun. Amazon regularly provides some of the cheapest prices online, and its own Prime Day sales are big news for its members. However, it's the Black Friday sale where things can get crazy.

With just about every retailer – online and on the high street – getting involved with Black Friday sales, the deals have to be extra special to cut through. With a week of sales ahead, Amazon is unlikely to disappoint on this front.

The biggest problem with the Amazon Black Friday Week sale is that there's almost too many products discounted, so it's hard to find those top deals. If you use Amazon regularly, it will make recommendations to you, based on previous searches, but you could easily miss something special, if you've not already been looking for it.

That's why we're doing the hard work for you and scouring the site for the very best deals available right now. We've complied some of the best deals below and will be updating the page with the very latest finds throughout the day.

If you want to browse for yourself, you can see all the Amazon Black Friday Week deals on the website now.

Amazon's Black Friday Week sale covers every part of the site, so if you have a particular area of interest, these links should help you browse quicker.

Amazon Black Friday Week Deals

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-series 4K: now £149.99 at Amazon (was £549.99)

Save 73% – This invite only deal can get you this great 55-inch smart TV for an incredible price. Register now so you don't miss out.

LG C3 OLED TV 55-inch: was £1,299 , now £1,195 at Amazon

LG's latest OLED TV has almost 10% off right now. It features the OLED evo panel for even greater brightness and contrast, plus AI super scaling technologies to make all pictures look great no matter the source.

Amazon Echo Pop 2-pack with E27 Hue White Bulb: was £103.97 , now £39.98 at Amazon

Get an Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker, plus another and a Philips Hue E27 (screw fit) smart bulb for less than the price of an Echo Pop on its own. Amazing.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) – UK: was £119.99 , now £59.99 at Amazon

This Amazon Echo Show 8 deal is available for both the black and white variants of the 2nd generation model. There is a newer version available, but considering how good this edition is, the price is amazing.

Amazon Echo Flex: was £24.99 , now £4.99 at Amazon

If you want to add Alexa into other rooms of the house but don't need a full smart speaker, the Echo Flex could be an ideal device for you. It plugs straight into a wall socket and out of the way, yet gives you the full Alexa experience.

Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit: was £269.98 , now £169.99 at Amazon

We awarded the first-gen Ring Alarm five stars on T3 and this second generation version is even better. What's more, as well as the motion sensors and alarm system, you get a free Indoor Cam thrown in.

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) + Amazon Echo Pop: was £144.98 , now £49.99 at Amazon

Not only is the 2nd generation Ring Video Doorbell available with 50% off, you get a free Amazon Echo Pop with it. That way you can get notifications in another room.

Amazon Eero 6+ whole home mesh network (3-pack): was £299.99 , now £194.99 at Amazon

There's over £100 off this amazing Wi-Fi 6 mesh network system. With the 3-pack, you can get whole home coverage to ensure stable, superfast wireless internet connectivity everywhere.