5 deals under £15 worth buying on Cyber Monday

Black Friday has run its course for 2023 but with Cyber Monday still a few days out, there are plenty of bargains still to be had. Smart shoppers don't just look at the big ticket items though. Some of the best discounts can be found on the smaller stuff, and it tends to be the things that you would buy anyway – just for less cash.

So whether you've already made those big purchases, or if you skipped the sales so far, these deals are worth a look. I've searched through Amazon for some of the tech accessories that are genuinely useful and are under £15.

You could choose just one of these, or fill your basket. Either way, you're buying items that won't just sit on the shelf, and that will cost you less than if you buy them later in the year. Here's my selection but you can find all the under £15 options in Amazon's Black Friday Week section.

Amazon Smart Plug: now £12.99 at Amazon (was £24.99)

Save 48% – Ideal for Christmas tree lights, or just switching on any non-smart appliance, a smart plug is a household essential.

Anker USB-C charger plug: now £12.79 at Amazon (was £15.99)

Save 20% – This plug has both USB-C and USB-A ports on it, so you should be able to charge just about any device (with the right lead).

Yobenki touchscreen gloves: now £10.44 at Amazon (was £16.99)

Save 39% – Using your phone in cold whether can be an unpleasant experience. With these touchscreen gloves you can keep your fingers warm, while still swiping though or social feeds.

220 LED Fairy Lights: now £9.99 at Amazon (was £18.99)

Save 47% – LED lights are the way to go for decorating your Christmas tree, and these are a bargain at under a tenner.