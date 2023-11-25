5 deals under £15 worth buying on Cyber Monday

Take advantage of the low prices and stock up on these bargains

Deals under £15
(Image credit: Future)
Mat Gallagher
By Mat Gallagher
published

Black Friday has run its course for 2023 but with Cyber Monday still a few days out, there are plenty of bargains still to be had. Smart shoppers don't just look at the big ticket items though. Some of the best discounts can be found on the smaller stuff, and it tends to be the things that you would buy anyway – just for less cash. 

So whether you've already made those big purchases, or if you skipped the sales so far, these deals are worth a look. I've searched through Amazon for some of the tech accessories that are genuinely useful and are under £15. 

You could choose just one of these, or fill your basket. Either way, you're buying items that won't just sit on the shelf, and that will cost you less than if you buy them later in the year. Here's my selection but you can find all the under £15 options in Amazon's Black Friday Week section. 

Amazon Smart Plug:  now £12.99 at Amazon

Amazon Smart Plug: now £12.99 at Amazon (was £24.99)
Save 48% – Ideal for Christmas tree lights, or just switching on any non-smart appliance, a smart plug is a household essential.

View Deal
Anker USB-C charger plug:  now £12.79 at Amazon

Anker USB-C charger plug: now £12.79 at Amazon (was £15.99)
Save 20% – This plug has both USB-C and USB-A ports on it, so you should be able to charge just about any device (with the right lead).

View Deal
Yobenki touchscreen gloves:  now £10.44 at Amazon

Yobenki touchscreen gloves: now £10.44 at Amazon (was £16.99)
Save 39% – Using your phone in cold whether can be an unpleasant experience. With these touchscreen gloves you can keep your fingers warm, while still swiping though or social feeds.

View Deal
220 LED Fairy Lights:  now £9.99 at Amazon

220 LED Fairy Lights: now £9.99 at Amazon (was £18.99)
Save 47% – LED lights are the way to go for decorating your Christmas tree, and these are a bargain at under a tenner.

View Deal
20,000mAh Power Bank:  now £13.99 at Amazon

20,000mAh Power Bank: now £13.99 at Amazon (was £19.99)
Save 30% – Your phone is bound to run out of battery at the most inopportune time. Keep one of these in your bag and you'll always have enough juice to keep you going all day.

View Deal
CATEGORIES
Deals
Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸