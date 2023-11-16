This LG C3 55-inch OLED TV is £600 off right now in early Black Friday deal

It's that time of year again, folks. Black Friday deals are already cropping up everywhere, offering you a chance to get your hands on some top new tech for even less.

Some of the best deals to be found on events like this can be found on the best TVs. These often see staggering reductions, bringing expensive home entertainment technology into your price range.

That's exactly what I've found here today. You can pick up a 55-inch model of the LG C3 for just £1,299 at Currys – that's a saving of £600!

If you're on the hunt for a decently sized OLED TV, this is a fantastic deal. The LG range has long been considered one of the best on the market, with fantastic picture quality and a great value overall offering.

When we reviewed the C3, our tester was bowled over by the superb picture quality. That's in part thanks to the OLED design, but also a testament to the work undertaken by LG to refine the technology.

It also makes for a great gaming TV. A quartet of HDMI 2.1 ports make it easy to connect up everything you have to use. Plus, with support for 4k video at 120fps, you'll get fantastic gaming quality.

In fact, when we tested it, the only thing we really had a gripe with was the price. Now, with £600 taken off of that, the C3 looks like a really fantastic value proposition.

Act fast, though. While none of the trusted partners listed above are showing limited stock at the time of writing, deals like this are always hot and could sell out before the big weekend rolls around.