"On Wednesdays, we wear pink": why I'm obsessed with the Coral Google Pixel 7a

You don't have to be a Mean Girl to love a bold colour option

Google Pixel 7a
(Image credit: Google)
Sam Cross
By Sam Cross
published

The Google Pixel 7a was announced at the recent Google I/O event, bringing top-tier tech performance to an even more affordable price point. With prices starting from just £449 in the UK, it looks a shoe-in for inclusion on our guide to the best cheap phones.

For that price, users snag the same Tensor G2 processor found in handsets like the Google Pixel 7 Pro. There's also a capable camera system, an OLED display with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate, and the Google Titan M2 security chip making sure you and your data are safe and protected.

But there's something else I love about this new handset – the Coral colour option. It certainly won't be for everyone, but I can't help but admire such a bold choice. 

Recently, colour options on phones have been markedly bland. You'll get a variant of white and black, maybe a couple of grey options, and then one or two colours. Those colours, generally speaking are pastel blues or greens – whatever seems to be more en vogue at the time.

And I totally understand why that is. Manufacturers are businesses, and need to turn a profit. Those colour options are safe bets for most people, which will likely mean more guaranteed sales. But seeing a properly out-there colour option is really refreshing. 

I hope this is the start of a more fashionable trend for Google phones. We already saw glimmers of that when the Pixel 7 Pro sported a dull green and rose gold combination in the Hazel colourway. That seems to have been popular, too. If this Coral variant finds similar success, it could spell a new era for creative designs in the phone sphere.

Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Staff Writer

Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer. 

