Best Cyber Monday deals 2022: cheap deals on furniture, toys, tech, and more

Black Friday sales are officially ending, which means the Cyber Monday deals and sales are arriving in style as a follow up to the biggest shopping holiday of the year. While many retailers will continue their Black Friday deals throughout Cyber Monday, there's always unique and new deals to check out throughout Cyber Monday sales.

Cyber Monday, the Monday after Black Friday, brings with it plenty of follow up deals on tech, electronics, gaming gear, and more that in the past only were available online. That's changed quite a bit over the years, with Cyber Monday sales making their way both online and in store in some cases.

And with well over a decade of coverage under out belts at T3, Cyber Monday sales and deals are some of our favorite thanks to a lean towards electronics, tech, and other lifestyle products that make our lives easier. Smart products, kitchen appliances, gaming hardware, and more go on sale on Cyber Monday (our specialty!), so we'll be working hard to bring forth only the best values this year.

So if you missed out on our coverage of the best Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) this year, buckle up. Cyber Monday deals are dropping and we'll be here to make sure you get your chance to score some extra savings this week!

T3's Top Cyber Monday Sales

T3's Top Cyber Monday Deals

(opens in new tab) Amazon: up to 70% off smart tech and Amazon devices (opens in new tab) For Amazon, Cyber Monday acts like a mini "Prime Day" type sale. Most of their smart tech, including Blink security devices, Echo devices, and more, go on sale with discounts upwards of 70% off. It's a great follow up to their Black Friday sale, especially if you're looking to score a good deal on Amazon devices.

(opens in new tab) Best Buy: up to 50% off select 4K OLED TVs (opens in new tab) Focusing on electronics, Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale is perfect as a follow up to their Black Friday sale – especially if you missed out on OLED TV deals this year. Continuing with upwards of 50% off top OLED TVs, this is another opportunity to get the best price on a new OLED TV.

(opens in new tab) Ashley Furniture: up to 50% off living room furniture (opens in new tab) Cyber Monday furniture sales are a big deal, and there's no better place than Ashley Furniture if you're hoping to upgrade the living room for the holidays. Save up to 50% off sofas, loveseats, coffee tables and more this week.

(opens in new tab) Newegg: up to 30% off CPUs, RAM, motherboards, and more (opens in new tab) Cyber Monday historically has been a great time to buy PC components cheap. From CPUs to GPUs, RAM to motherboards, everything goes on sale for Cyber Monday. Newegg is an excellent place to shop during Cyber Monday for the best PC hardware deals.

(opens in new tab) Target: up to 50% off air fryers, rice cookers, and other kitchen appliances (opens in new tab) Target's got a great selection of Cyber Monday kitchen appliances deals available, but they're only available online! With up to 50% off select appliances – along with an additional 15% off with code CYBER15 at checkout – this is the Cyber Monday sale to beat if you're after kitchen goods.

(opens in new tab) Walmart: up to 60% off toys, LEGOS, and board games (opens in new tab) This year, Walmart's Black Friday sale is essentially extending through Cyber Monday. The good news, however, is that they have some of the best deals on toys and games this time of year – which is good news for parents shopping for Christmas.

(opens in new tab) Wayfair: up to 70% off mattresses and bedding (opens in new tab) This is probably the biggest set of of Cyber Monday mattress deals you'll find this year. Wayfair has tons of excellent discounts to check out on mattresses from Nora, Lucid, Sealy, Wayfair Sleep, and more that are upwards of 70% off.

(opens in new tab) Dyson: $200 off air purifiers and humidifiers (opens in new tab) Dyson is synonymous with "expensive" when it comes to their appliances, but the good news is their Cyber Monday sale drops $200 off most of their top selling products. Air purifiers and humidifiers specifically are at their best prices so far, so grab one while you can!

T3's Top Cyber Monday Appliance Deals

Best Buy Cyber Monday Appliance Deals

Rolling right into Cyber Monday following their Black Friday sale, Best Buy's Cyber Monday appliance deals are some of the best you'll find. Offering a mixed offering of discounts on major appliances as well as kitchen appliances, this Cyber Monday sale is a must-see for those looking to score a cheap deal on an air fryer or refrigerator.

T3's Top Cyber Monday Furniture Deals

Ashley Furniture Cyber Monday Furniture Deals

The home good superstore is having a blowout Cyber Monday sale this year, offering massive savings on furniture for the home and outdoor. Dining room furniture is getting some of the biggest discounts this year, but you'll find some excellent Cyber Monday furniture deals across their largest categories.

Wayfair Cyber Monday Furniture Deals

The online-only furniture retailer has a great selection of Cyber Monday furniture deals to check out, including some incredible deals on living room furniture – seating in particular. However, you'll still be able to find some great offers across the site with larger discounts focused around home office furniture.

T3's Top Cyber Monday Electronics Deals

Cyber Monday Apple Deals

While Black Friday tends to bring the best Apple deals, Cyber Monday still has quite a bit to show for it. You'll find deals on the best Apple Watches (opens in new tab), as well as deals on the iPhone 14 (opens in new tab) and other top products including the AirPods earbuds.

Cyber Monday Laptop Deals

We saw some of the best laptops (opens in new tab) and best student laptops (opens in new tab) go on sale cheap this weekend, and Cyber Monday laptop deals will continue that trend. Some retailers will be offering upwards of 70% off doorbuster deals on the latest laptops from Dell, Lenovo, Microsoft, and more!

Cyber Monday TV Deals

Expect to see a lot of the same Black Friday TV deals this Cyber Monday, of which there were some seriously impress ones. Primarily, you'll find some killer discounts on OLED TVs and many of the best TVs (opens in new tab) that released this past year. However, plenty of extra discounts can be found on previous generation set tops.

T3's Top Cyber Monday Gaming Deals

Cyber Monday Gaming Laptop Deals

You'll be able to find some killer deals on some of the best gaming laptops (opens in new tab) during Cyber Monday sales, especially if you're after the latest RTX series GPUs. From discounts on Alienware to savings on ASUS, there's plenty to choose from – all with discounts of up to 60% off depending on where you buy.

Cyber Monday PS5 Deals

The PS5 (opens in new tab) has been a hot commodity since it's release, being one of the most popular consoles to ever hit the market. So popular even, that many people are still waiting to receive theirs or are still having a hard time getting one. If you're lucky enough to have one, there's some great deals to be found out there.

Cyber Monday Xbox Deals

Deals on the consoles – including the Xbox Series S (opens in new tab) – as well as games are available at multiple Cyber Monday sales. If you're new to the Xbox console, or have one and want to bolster your library of games or accessories, this is an excellent chance to do so cheap!

Secretlab Cyber Monday Deals

Secretlab offers some of the best gaming chairs (opens in new tab) on the market, but they come with a hefty price tag that can be tough to swallow. Thankfully, their Cyber Monday gaming chair sale offers some big discounts on their most popular models.

Cyber Monday FAQ

What is Cyber Monday meant for? Cyber Monday, a long standing sale that has been going on for decades, used to be a special online-only shopping day where many retailers offered exclusive online-only discounts on products. Nowadays, it's become more widespread and many Cyber Monday deals can be found in store as well. The best Cyber Monday deals, however, are still usually online exclusive depending on where you shop.

Why do they call it Cyber Monday? Way back in the early 2000's, online shopping still wasn't as popular as it is now. So as internet speeds increased and online stores became more popular, the term "Cyber Monday" was coined as a way to attract consumers to shop online. It essentially became the online-only version of Black Friday, it's sales predecessor, and for a time Cyber Monday attracted shoppers for the exclusivity of the deals that could only be found online.

Does Cyber Monday actually have good deals? Cyber Monday over time has become synonymous with Black Friday, and over the years Black Friday has even had some issues providing truly great deals. However, Cyber Monday does have good deals if you know where to shop and what to look for. Tending to focus more around electronics and tech, many of the best Cyber Monday deals will be found around entertainment-based products. Many retailers have flocked to the event, however, adding more than just tech-related deals including but not limited to Cyber Monday furniture deals, appliance deals, and more.