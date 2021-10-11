Best Argos Black Friday deals 2021: what to shop this year

With Black Friday 2021 on the horizon, the Argos Black Friday sale is set to excite everyone this year.

Argos have consistently been a key retailer during Black Friday, Cyber Monday and of course, the Christmas season. This is due to their wide range of exclusive deals, from technology and gaming, to clothing and accessories.

View all Argos Black Friday deals now – ready for the big day!

Whether you’re planning to head in store or browse online, the Argos Black Friday sale has something for everyone - and at amazing prices.

For all the deals Argos have to offer this Black Friday, click the link above. Alternatively, if you’d like some extra guidance on what to look out for this year, below are Argos’ top 5 product categories that are sure to offer big discounts.

Argos Black Friday Gaming deals

Argos are one of the best destinations for gaming deals, with their extensive array of gaming products, including games, consoles, headphones and virtual reality devices. PlayStation and Xbox are always popular brands but the new Nintendo Switch is expected to be a big seller this Black Friday, including some great price cuts on previous Nintendo consoles and games.

Argos Black Friday Toy deals

Argos are renowned for their toys and often run promotions and deals on their toy section. From learning and discovery to sports and fancy dress, Argos offers toys for kids of all ages, so this Black Friday is a great time to bag the best toys, ready for the holidays. Argos are well known for their LEGO products and last year, had a great discount on their LEGO City Space Rocket set - we expect to see more of that this year!

Argos Black Friday TV deals

If you’re looking to upgrade your TV and viewing experience this Black Friday, Argos have all the TV and technology gadgets you could possibly need. Argos stock the best TV brands, like LG, Sony, Panasonic and Toshiba, to name a few. They also offer a range of TV equipment and accessories, including screens, sound bars, DVD players and remotes. If you’re a fan of the Facebook portal, Argos also sells video calling screens for all your facetime needs.

Argos Black Friday Appliance deals

Big or small, Argos have great deals on household appliances to help you create your dream home. The Argos Black Friday Appliance sale is feature-packed and designed to help you complete your living space. Argos offers appliances for the whole house, including small devices, like blenders, kettle and microwaves, to larger appliances like washing machines and vacuum cleaners.

Argos Black Friday Watch deals

From top brands like Armani, Hugo Boss and Rotary, Argos’ watch collections are classic and sophisticated, for both men and women. Black Friday watch deals to keep an eye on are smart watches - devices that let you tell the time, answer emails and monitor your fitness levels all in one gadget. There are also great discounts on kids watches with fun designs from Disney, Marvel and Harry Potter - lots of options and deals to choose from!

