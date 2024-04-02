This video doorbell doesn't have a monthly fee, and it's half price on Amazon

If you own a Ring or Arlo video doorbell, you'll know that subscription prices have recently increased. This has left a lot of users feeling frustrated, especially after forking out the upfront cost for the video doorbell in the first place. For some of the best video doorbells on the market, it's far from ideal.

With this in mind, I recently put together a list of video doorbells that don't have a monthly subscription fee. Ranging from Eufy to Ezviz, it includes three impressive models that offer alternative video storage without requiring more money. Well, I've since noticed that one of the doorbells has been reduced on Amazon, and by quite an impressive amount.

The Ezviz DB2 Video Doorbell has an RRP of £109.99 but is currently reduced to £59.99 on Amazon. Take a look:

Ezviz DB2 Video Doorbell: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FEZVIZ-Battery-Powered-Resolution-Detection-Weatherproof%2Fdp%2FB09XBFL8B3%2Fref%3Dsr_1_7_sspa%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £109.99 , now £59.99 at Amazon (save £50)

Available in either white or grey, the Ezviz DB2 is one of the best video doorbells out there that doesn't require a monthly subscription fee. For nearly 50% off, you can't really go wrong.

The Ezviz DB2 is a wireless video doorbell that can run up to 115 days before its batteries need to be changed. It's also able to differentiate between human movements and insignificant objects, such as moving leaves or birds, and is fully weather-proof. Its night vision can also reach up to five metres.

The reason why there's no monthly subscription fee is because the Ezviz DB2 stores video clips on a a large 256GB microSD card. If the microSD card is forcibly removed, a sharp alarm will sound and a mobile alert will be instantly sent to its user. What’s more, the DB2 prohibits unauthorised use after theft, thanks to the account binding restriction.

The large microSD card is completely free to use, but there is still the option to go for encrypted cloud storage upon subscription. This costs £2.99 a month or £29.99 yearly, which is still a lot cheaper than other subscription plans.

If you're feeling like browsing some more, check out our TikTok video on subscription free video doorbells below: