Insta360 permanently drops the price of its best 360° action camera

Content creators, rejoice! Insta360 just announced a permanent price drop for the Insta360 X3 360° action camera. With an impressive 11% discount, it's the perfect opportunity to step into the world of immersive 360-degree video and photography without breaking the bank.

One of the best action cameras around, the Insta360 X3 has sold over a million units and is praised for its pocket-sized design and versatility. Better still, the camera continues to receive regular updates, including upcoming features like app background downloading and improved Quick Reader support.

Insta360 X3: <a href="https://store.insta360.com/product/x3" data-link-merchant="store.insta360.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was $449.99 , now $399.99 at Insta360

Key features include compatibility with the Invisible Selfie Stick for captivating third-person shots, a 4K Single-Lens Mode ideal for wide-angle footage, and waterproof construction for durability in various environments. The permanent discount is now live, making the Insta360 X3 more accessible than ever!

The Insta360 X3 action camera packs a punch with its compact 'candy bar' design featuring twin wide-angle lenses. The large 2.29-inch touchscreen facilitates easier navigation. It's waterproof up to 10m, and its lightweight and grippy rubberized exterior makes it easy to handle.

Pairing with the Insta360 app enhances its functionality, offering superb auto-levelling and image stabilisation, ensuring smooth footage. It offers a wide array of shooting modes, from Matrix-like bullet-time sequences to HDR photos and videos. Notably, the new 4K single-lens mode and "Me Mode" for vlogging simplify shooting experiences.

While the X3 doesn't significantly enhance image quality over its predecessor, it does offer improvements in dynamic range and resolution, such as 72MP stills and Active HDR video mode. It retains the X2's rugged design and enjoyable user experience, making it an ideal entry point for those new to 360-degree content creation.