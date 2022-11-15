This 1p/night electric blanket is now 42% off in this Black Friday deal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

During this year’s best Black Friday deals (opens in new tab), many people are turning away from big appliances and popular electronics in favour of everyday necessities that can help them save money. As energy bills continue to rise, one of the best ways to keep warm this winter and save money on heating is by investing in one of the best electric blankets (opens in new tab).

If you’ve been putting off turning on the heating or you like to feel extra toasty warm at night, the Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket – which reportedly costs 1p a night to run – is now 42% off in the Amazon Black Friday sale (opens in new tab).

Originally priced at £60, the Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket is now just £35 in this early Black Friday deal. Rated as the best budget option in our electric blanket guide, the Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket is from a trusted reliable brand and is made from snuggly fleece material which features overheat protection.

The Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket is easy to use with fast heat-up and 3 heat settings to choose from. It reportedly costs from just 1p a night to run, keeping you warm through the winter and cutting down your electricity bills. This £25 price cut is on the single size (65cm x 135cm) of the Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket, so it’s perfect for single or children’s beds or can be used as a heated throw.

Investing in an electric blanket like the Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket is a cost-effective way to stay cosy during winter nights. Depending on the power rating you choose (the average electric blanket has a power rating of 100W) using an electric blanket for a few hours is much more affordable than putting the heating on. For more information, check out how electric blankets can keep you warm & save you money this winter (opens in new tab).

So, if you’re feeling the chill but are trying to limit your spending, this cheap deal on the Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket is definitely worth taking advantage of. To view the Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket deal, click the link above or keep reading for more electric blanket offers.

Save £25 on the Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket in this early Black Friday deal. Now just £35, this budget-friendly electric blanket has overheat protection, meaning it will automatically shut off if it detects a hot spot. It’s also machine washable, made from super cosy fleece material and has easy to fit straps so you can attach it to your bed.

If you’re looking for discounts on electric blankets but fancy a different brand, we’ve also found a price cut on the Cosi Home Heated Throw Electric Blanket at Amazon. Perfect for day or night use, this extra large (160cm x 130cm) heated blanket costs as low as 4p an hour to run and has 9 adjustable heat settings and a timer function.

For more details on the Cosi Home Heated Throw Electric Blanket, keep reading or have a scroll through our deals widget below for all the latest offers on electric blankets and heated throws.