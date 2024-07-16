These 5 Kärcher pressure washers have had a huge Prime Day price cut

Grab your party hat and pop the bubbles – the first day of Prime Day has officially arrived. Whether you've got your eye on something specific or just riding the deals wave as it comes, we hope you find the bargain of your dreams.

If you're like me, you may be tracking the best Prime Day Outdoor and Garden deals throughout the next few days. I was impressed to see the range of tools and equipment available, and when I stumbled across the pressure washers, I just knew I had to share more.

It's no secret that Kärcher make some of the best pressure washers around, hence why they occupy four positions in our guide at the moment. Amazon has discounted most of the Kärcher pressure washer range, but I've chosen the best deals and put them down below. Take a look:

Kärcher K2 Compact Pressure Washer: was £129.99, now £89.00 at Amazon

The compact K2 pressure washer from Kärcher is perfect for cleaning vehicles, like cars and motorbikes, as well as cycles, garden furniture and garage doors. If you want to blast patios then something more powerful would be ideal, but for most washing duties this model is more than enough.

Kärcher K2 Home Pressure Washer: was £149.99, now £101.99 at Amazon

The K2 Power Control Home pressure washer uses a maximum pressure of 110 bar to clean bicycles, garden tools and furniture for the garden, patio or balcony. It also comes with a high-pressure gun, Vario Power spray lance and dirt blaster.

Kärcher K3 Home Pressure Washer: was £159.99, now £130.00 at Amazon

A step-up from the K2 above in terms of power and accessories, the Kärcher K3 comes not only with a Vario lancer and Dirt blaster for cleaning delicate surfaces like cars, but also a T 150 Patio Cleaner accessory and 500ml Patio and Deck detergent bottle, too. If you've got a patio then this is a great, affordable pressure washer choice.

Kärcher K4 Classic Pressure Washer: was £179.99, now £134.99 at Amazon

The K4 Classic pressure washer cleans cars, bicycles and motorcycles, garden tools and furniture as well as paving stones with a maximum pressure of 130 bar. Thanks to Quick Connect, the 6 m-long high-pressure hose can be quickly and easily connected to the high-pressure gun and the device.

Kärcher K5 Car & Home Pressure Washer: was £409.99, now £323.15 at Amazon

Whatever the cleaning job may be, the powerful Kärcher K5 Car & Home pressure washer comes with everything you need to get top results for your car and outdoor areas. It includes the Home Kit with the T 5 surface cleaner and 1 litre of 3-in-1 stone cleaner, foam jet, Rotating Wash Brush, 1 litre of Car Shampoo.

Decided which on you're going for? Check out our guide on how to clean a patio using your new purchase.