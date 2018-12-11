These are the world’s first graphene hiking boots and you can buy them now

High-performance footwear brand inov-8 has just dropped the world’s first-ever graphene hiking boots. Why is that a big deal? Graphene is the strongest material on earth: a mere one atom thick, yet 200 times stronger than steel. Thanks to inov-8, this superhero material has now found its way into hiking boots.
The inov-8 ROCLITE feature a graphene-infused rubber grip (G-Grip), developed in collaboration with The National Graphene Institute at The University of Manchester. As a result, inov-8 says the outsoles on the ROCLITE hiking boots are 'scientifically proven to be 50% stronger, 50% more elastic and 50% harder wearing'.
In theory, that means even the gnarliest of trails shouldn’t pose a problem, with the ROCLITE delivering impressive grip and stability no matter how hard you push them.
There are two ROCLITE hiking boots to choose from: the ROCLITE 335 (weighing a mere 335g) and the ROCLITE 345 GTX (weighing only 345g). The 335 is designed with PrimaLoft insulation for added warmth on cold weather hikes. The 345 GTX sports GORE-TEX waterproof protection, keeping your feet dry through all kinds of weather.
The best part? They're not unreasonably priced: the ROCLITE 335 carry a price tag of £150, with the 345 GTX costing £155. Sizes run from a UK 3 through to 14.
Keen to try the world's first graphene hiking boots for yourself? Both versions of the unisex ROCLITE hiking boots are available to buy direct from inov-8, with a choice of colourways for the 345 GTX.
