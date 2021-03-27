The new Garmin is not what you'd expect...but cyclists will love it anyway

There is no such thing as too much data for cyclists, which is exactly why the announcement of the new Garmin Rally Power Meter family should excite road bike riders. And gravel bike and mountain bike riders too, for that matter. Garmin is a busy bee, as always, announcing impressive new tech on a weekly basis. It wasn't that long ago that the Garmin Enduro was announced and here we are again, awe inspired by the latest Garmin cycling tech.

Seemingly, cycling power meters are all the rage nowadays: Wahoo has very recently announced the world’s first dual-sided pedal-based power meter, the Wahoo Speedplay POWRLINK ZERO, probably a coincidence as it's highly unlikely that Garmin and Wahoo time power meter announcements together.

Garmin Rally Power Meter: price and availability

Available now, the dual-sensing pedals range in price from £969.99 to £1,059.99, while the single-sensing pedals range in price from £569.99 to £619.99. The optional upgrade pedals range in price from £489.99 to £529.99, and the conversion kits range in price from £179.99 to £219.99.

Garmin Rally Power Meter: features

The Rally power meters are available in single- and dual-sensing pedal options:

Rally RS100 and Rally RS200, designed for road cyclists, introduce compatibility with SHIMANO SPD-SL cleats,

Rally XC100 and Rally XC200, designed for off-road cyclists, introduce compatibility with SHIMANO SPD cleats and

Rally RK100 and Rally RK200, designed for road cyclists, maintain compatibility with LOOK KEO cleats.

The single-sensing Rally RK100, Rally RS100 and Rally XC100 use the forces detected on the left pedal to measure both cadence and power and can be upgraded later to the dual-sensing system.

Using the Rally RK200, Rally RS200 and Rally XC200 dual-sensing pedal-based power meters, cyclists can see right and left leg data metrics independently.

All Rally models measures cadence, total power, left-right balance and advanced cycling dynamics, but the dual-sensing pedals also show cyclists how and where they are producing power. As well as that, the dual-sensing pedals track time spent seated versus standing so riders can "gauge position effectiveness and where power is applied on the pedal to ensure proper cleat position", according to Garmin.

Cyclists can get the most out of their Rally Power Meters by pairing it with a compatible Edge cycling computer – both uses the same Garmin ecosystem – and the Garmin Connect app to upload data and update software. The Rally power meters are also compatible with other indoor training platforms, including the Tacx Training app, Zwift, TrainerRoad and more.

The Rally pedals, which install like any other pedal and can be quickly swapped between bikes, feature up to 120 hours of battery life. The spindle is designed to be transferable between different Rally pedal bodies.

