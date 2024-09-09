Proton power: Wattbike’s latest bike lights up the at-home fitness scene

Most famous for its Atom range, one of the best exercise bikes on the market, Wattbike is ready to tone down the hardcoreness a notch and we’re here for it.

Its latest innovation, the Proton, is a smart bike designed to make every family member feel like a pro – even if the last competition you won was a potato sack race.

Competitively priced and with no hidden subscription fees to access hundreds of workouts, the Proton brings the high performance and pinpoint accuracy Wattbike is famous for into your home.

The new indoor bike arrives in a market that's seen a massive dip in interest after the pandemic and subsequent lockdown(s), where everyone's keen to get into shape.

During those weird years, companies did their best to ramp up production to meet the increased demand, only to be forgotten immediately after people returned to their old lives once lockdown measures were eased.

As such, Wattbike knew it had to come up with a concept that works in this 'new normal' environment. It started working on the idea of the Proton around 18 months ago, addressing new customer and market needs.

The design is based on extensive customer research; thousands of Wattbikers shared their fitness goals, daily routines, and, yes, even their love-hate relationship with burpees.

The result? A bike that’s versatile enough for the whole family, from a 6’6” adult down to a 9-year-old who thinks riding the bike should earn them extra screen time.

With a resistance range from 50W to 1800W, the Proton adapts to everyone’s fitness level, ensuring that no one gets left behind (except maybe that half-eaten doughnut you were eyeing before your workout).

Thanks to its massive range of adjustability, the Proton can be transformed in seconds to suit your needs with no tools required.

Best of all, the Wattbike Hub offers workouts for every goal and every family member, with intensity levels that adjust to your ability. And just in case you’re wondering, the Proton plays well with others, including all major training apps like Zwift, Strava, and Apple Health.

So, if you’re ready to take your home workouts to the next level, the Wattbike Proton is your ticket to fitness, fun, and a whole lot of free workouts. And who knows? Maybe the whole family will get involved. After all, it’s not just a bike; it’s a game-changer.