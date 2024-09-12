DJI’s Amflow eMTB finally has a price: Can your wallet handle the ride?

DJI, the brand known for drones, took a serious detour a couple of months ago when they announced the Amflow PL Carbon and PL Carbon Pro eMTBs.

Lucky people were able to try the bike at Eurobike in Frankfurt, but the public had to wait until now to find out more details about the highly-anticipated two-wheeler, including the retail price.

And while we expected a steep climb in price, the real figures might have you breaking a sweat before you even hit the trail.

The Amflow PL Carbon Pro comes in at a jaw-dropping £8,999/ AU$13,999 (approx. $11,742), while the base model, the Amflow PL Carbon, will set you back £6,999/ AU$9,399 (approx. $9,134) – US price and availability TBC.

Yes, it’s an eMTB, but this isn't just any bike. With the backing of DJI’s innovative prowess, you’re getting some seriously advanced hardware under the hood.

A 1,500W motor that’ll make uphill battles feel like a breeze

The 52V 17.5Ah battery, offering up to 120km of range (as long as you’re not using your newfound speed powers all day)

Carbon frame that’s light but built to handle rough terrains

A customisable suspension system, perfect for those who want a smooth ride on even the rockiest trails

Bluetooth connectivity, because why shouldn't your bike be as smart as your phone?

I had the chance to take the Amflow PL Pro for a spin earlier this year in Frankfurt, and let me tell you, it's as fun as it sounds.

Flying up hills with the 1,500W motor and cruising along trails with that carbon frame makes for an incredible ride. Plus, DJI’s influence is clear – it's loaded with tech to enhance performance and rider experience.

Now that it's available to the public, the real question is: Are you ready to invest in a bike that feels like it belongs in a sci-fi movie? Or, if nothing else, are you ready to explain to your friends why your new ride costs more than most cars?