Zwift introduces Racing Score to power up competitive virtual cycling

Zwift has just unveiled its most significant racing update yet, the Zwift Racing Score, designed to make its virtual cycling platform more competitive, fairer, and accessible than ever before.

Zwift has been on fire this year, releasing several hardware (see also: Zwift Ride review) and software updates to the beloved training platform. The app recently celebrated its 10th Anniversary, commemorating the milestone with yet another motherload of announcements.

Following extensive testing in Zwift Labs Club, the Zwift Racing Score introduces a new ranking system that reflects each rider's current fitness and racing skill.

This ensures participants are matched with others of similar abilities, making races more competitive and allowing riders to steadily climb the ranks. Ambitious racers, however, can still push their limits by competing in higher categories for more ranking points.

First-time exercise bike users will be automatically assigned to a category based on their recent fitness data, allowing them to enter the right races from the get go. The system encourages gradual progression, as points are awarded for every finishing position, meaning every race presents an opportunity for motivation and improvement.

The Zwift Racing Score is a value ranging from 0 to 1,000, with higher numbers reflecting superior fitness and racing ability. It factors in both a rider's power data – based on their best 30-second and 10-minute efforts from the past 90 days – and their finishing positions in races.

This way, Zwift Racing Score rewards not only fitness but also the skill to navigate race tactics and finish strong. Riders will see their score adjust after every race, with the potential to rise or fall depending on their performance and the competitiveness of the field.

Beyond the standard categories, event organisers can tailor categories for specific abilities, allowing for up to 10 customised racing divisions. Both open and women’s events will utilise the Zwift Racing Score, making it more inclusive and scalable.

Mark Cote, VP of Product at Zwift, expressed excitement about the update: “We have spent years researching the best algorithm, looking into data collected from millions of races held on the platform, and more importantly, working with the Zwift Community to collect feedback on how the system is functioning. We will continue to evolve Zwift Racing Score and monitor community feedback, but we are excited to see how Zwift Racing Score will help more people enjoy the benefits of racing on Zwift.”

The Zwift Racing Score will officially roll out across several major events starting 7 October, including the Zwift World Series, ZRacing Community Festival, and Zwift Academy Make Up Races. Riders can check their current score through the Zwift Companion App, Zwift Game, or at Zwift.