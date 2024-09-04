Zwift 10th anniversary update delivers new worlds, enhanced HUD, and improved challenges

In the ever-evolving world of fitness technology, Zwift has become synonymous with innovation, community, and seriously sweaty workouts.
As the platform celebrates its 10th anniversary, it’s pulling out all the stops with a slew of game-changing updates that promise to elevate your indoor training experience like never before.
If you thought the virtual roads of Watopia couldn’t get any more thrilling, think again. Here’s everything you need to know about what Zwift has in store as it hits this monumental milestone.
Watopia Gets a Mysterious Makeover
November is set to be a month of discovery as Zwift expands its most beloved virtual world, Watopia. Adventurous Zwifters will soon notice something intriguing on the horizon – ancient structures emerging from the ocean!
Is it a forgotten civilisation or just another excuse to push your cycling limits? Either way, Stage 5 of the Tour of Watopia will have you exploring this new land and earning double XP for your efforts.
But that’s not all! Zwift is rolling out five stages of Watopia expansions as part of its anniversary celebrations. With multiple distance options and a treasure trove of XP up for grabs, it’s the perfect time to dive back into your favourite virtual world.
Tailor-Made Training with the New HUD
Zwifters have spoken, and Zwift has listened. The Heads-Up Display (HUD) has undergone a sleek makeover, offering a level of customisation that’s been on every user’s wish list.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Whether you’re tracking cadence, heart rate, or watts per kilogram, you can now have the most critical stats exactly where you want them.
Runners haven’t been left out either, with a fixed heart rate zone distribution bar making it easier to hit those stride goals.
Challenge Yourself and Reap the Rewards
September marks the launch of a new set of challenges designed to push Zwifters to their limits. Complete the “Cardio Crusher” workouts to unlock 250 XP, or take on the “Route Chaser” challenge to conquer new routes like the “Mayan 8” and “Power to the Tower.” And don’t worry; more challenges are on the horizon to keep you motivated.
Get Ready to Race: Zwift Racing Takes Center Stage
Racing on Zwift has always been a thrill, but the platform is taking it to the next level with a revamped Zwift Racing Calendar. From the high-octane Zwift Racing League, which boasts over 2,600 teams, to the prestigious Zwift World Series, the racing opportunities are endless. And for those with a competitive streak, the Zwift Games return in March, offering both community and elite racers a shot at glory.
Upgrade Your Ride Like Never Before
For those Zwifters who have been racking up Drops with no outlet in sight, your time has come. Q4 2024 will introduce a completely revamped Zwift Garage, where you can upgrade your virtual bike in stages, unlocking better performance with every improvement. From weight reductions to improved aerodynamics, your trusty steed will soon be more than just a pretty pixel. And for those who crave exclusivity, Halo Bikes like the Pinarello Espada will be the ultimate status symbol.
The Return of Zwift Academy and a New Way to Train
This autumn, Zwift Academy is back and bigger than ever, with an extended window to accommodate riders worldwide. Sharpen your physiological capabilities and compete for a coveted pro contract with top teams like CANYON//SRAM Generation. And if that’s not enough, Zwift Camp: Baseline will help you identify your strengths and weaknesses, offering a personalised path to achieving your fitness goals.
Find out more about the updates at Zwift.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
-
-
Zwift’s new Smart Frame rides solo, and it’s here to complete your indoor setup
Zwift takes the training wheels off with its new standalone Ride Smart Frame option
By Matt Kollat Published
-
GoPro launches affordable Hero action camera with 4K resolution, 100-minute runtime and HyperSmooth stabilisation
The Hero is the perfect companion to help you live out loud
By Matt Kollat Published
-
No. 22's new Reactor Aero is a titanium triumph and a 3D printing first for the cycling world
No. 22's latest masterpiece is the world's first 3D-printed titanium aero bike
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Why an e-scooter is the best commuting buddy for university students
Portable, powerful and fun: e-scooters have all the qualities to make them the ultimate micro-commuting machines for uni students
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Sky-high slumber, ground-level costs: TentBox GO elevates budget-friendly rooftop camping
Make rooftop camping utterly hassle-free with the lightweight Tentbox GO
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Bagels, beanies, and blazing fast shoes: New Balance unveils this year’s New York City Marathon Collection
Why just run the marathon when you can wear it?
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Canyon’s MACH 874 bikes bring Olympic glory to your garage
Canyon unveils limited-edition MACH 874 bikes inspired by Paris Olympics performance
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Oxblood and Banana Slug: Nocs Provisions unveils eye-popping binoculars for nature lovers
See nature in Technicolor
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Segway C2 Lite is the fun, safe, and stylish electric scooter your kids will love
The coolest ride for kids just got cooler
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Fitbit and Google Pixel Watch users just got a cool free upgrade
What Google Fitbit and Peloton's content partnership means for fitness enthusiasts
By Matt Kollat Published