Zwift 10th anniversary update delivers new worlds, enhanced HUD, and improved challenges

In the ever-evolving world of fitness technology, Zwift has become synonymous with innovation, community, and seriously sweaty workouts.

As the platform celebrates its 10th anniversary, it’s pulling out all the stops with a slew of game-changing updates that promise to elevate your indoor training experience like never before.

If you thought the virtual roads of Watopia couldn’t get any more thrilling, think again. Here’s everything you need to know about what Zwift has in store as it hits this monumental milestone.

Watopia Gets a Mysterious Makeover

November is set to be a month of discovery as Zwift expands its most beloved virtual world, Watopia. Adventurous Zwifters will soon notice something intriguing on the horizon – ancient structures emerging from the ocean!

Is it a forgotten civilisation or just another excuse to push your cycling limits? Either way, Stage 5 of the Tour of Watopia will have you exploring this new land and earning double XP for your efforts.

But that’s not all! Zwift is rolling out five stages of Watopia expansions as part of its anniversary celebrations. With multiple distance options and a treasure trove of XP up for grabs, it’s the perfect time to dive back into your favourite virtual world.

(Image credit: Zwift)

Tailor-Made Training with the New HUD

Zwifters have spoken, and Zwift has listened. The Heads-Up Display (HUD) has undergone a sleek makeover, offering a level of customisation that’s been on every user’s wish list.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Whether you’re tracking cadence, heart rate, or watts per kilogram, you can now have the most critical stats exactly where you want them.

Runners haven’t been left out either, with a fixed heart rate zone distribution bar making it easier to hit those stride goals.

Challenge Yourself and Reap the Rewards

September marks the launch of a new set of challenges designed to push Zwifters to their limits. Complete the “Cardio Crusher” workouts to unlock 250 XP, or take on the “Route Chaser” challenge to conquer new routes like the “Mayan 8” and “Power to the Tower.” And don’t worry; more challenges are on the horizon to keep you motivated.

Get Ready to Race: Zwift Racing Takes Center Stage

Racing on Zwift has always been a thrill, but the platform is taking it to the next level with a revamped Zwift Racing Calendar. From the high-octane Zwift Racing League, which boasts over 2,600 teams, to the prestigious Zwift World Series, the racing opportunities are endless. And for those with a competitive streak, the Zwift Games return in March, offering both community and elite racers a shot at glory.

(Image credit: Zwift)

Upgrade Your Ride Like Never Before

For those Zwifters who have been racking up Drops with no outlet in sight, your time has come. Q4 2024 will introduce a completely revamped Zwift Garage, where you can upgrade your virtual bike in stages, unlocking better performance with every improvement. From weight reductions to improved aerodynamics, your trusty steed will soon be more than just a pretty pixel. And for those who crave exclusivity, Halo Bikes like the Pinarello Espada will be the ultimate status symbol.

(Image credit: Zwift)

The Return of Zwift Academy and a New Way to Train

This autumn, Zwift Academy is back and bigger than ever, with an extended window to accommodate riders worldwide. Sharpen your physiological capabilities and compete for a coveted pro contract with top teams like CANYON//SRAM Generation. And if that’s not enough, Zwift Camp: Baseline will help you identify your strengths and weaknesses, offering a personalised path to achieving your fitness goals.