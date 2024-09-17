Brompton G Line Design Lead Tom Kerr: "It looks like a Brompton, folds like a Brompton, but rides like nothing else”

After half a century of perfecting the compact city bike, Brompton has launched the G Line, the first-ever model with 20-inch wheels. It’s their boldest departure yet from the classic Brompton design, built for both city commutes and off-the-beaten-path adventures.

When I spoke with Kerr, he was quick to emphasise that while the G Line may look like a Brompton and fold like one, it rides like something entirely new. “We wanted to give you that ‘big bike’ feel while still offering the portability you expect from a Brompton,” Kerr said.

That "big bike" feel is thanks to those 20-inch wheels, a major leap from the original 16-inch design, specially fitted with custom Schwalbe tyres that are puncture-resistant and tubeless-ready. The larger wheels allow for smoother rides on less forgiving surfaces like gravel and forest paths, which opens up new possibilities for those looking to venture beyond the city.

But don’t let the bigger wheels fool you into thinking Brompton has sacrificed its signature fold. Despite its size, the G Line collapses with the same ease and compactness. “The way I like to talk about it,” Kerr explained, “is that it looks like a Brompton, it folds like a Brompton, but it definitely doesn’t ride like a Brompton.”

And after test-riding it myself (see also: Brompton Electric G Line review), I couldn’t agree more. The G Line feels stable, robust, and offers a balanced ride even on trickier terrain. Yet, in true Brompton fashion, it folds down in just 20 seconds, ready to be tucked under a desk or rolled through a train station like a suitcase.

Brompton G Line Design Lead Tom Kerr (right) (Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

The Engineering Feats Behind the G Line

I wasn’t just impressed with the ride; the engineering is truly next-level. The frame is built with smooth welds, and there’s not a single ill-fitting part in sight. Brompton has clearly put a lot of thought into making sure the G Line is as reliable as it is stylish. One standout feature is the internally routed cables, which keep the bike looking clean and tidy, whether folded or extended.

But the real magic happens in the mechanics. The hydraulic disc brakes are a first for Brompton, offering better stopping power in all conditions, and the new pedals – described as the “grippiest, most comfortable” Brompton has ever made – add to the bike’s sturdiness.

“The G Line feels like a big bike,” Kerr explained, “but it’s agile and nimble, just like our 16-inch models.” Even the wider handlebars give you more control on rough terrain without losing that quintessential Brompton manoeuvrability.

Production wasn’t easy. As Kerr and Will Butler-Adams, Brompton’s CEO, pointed out, almost the entire production process had to be restructured to accommodate the new bike. “It took a lot of effort from all departments,” Butler-Adams said, “but we had to get it right.”

(Image credit: Brompton)

Electrified and Ready to Roll

Of course, Brompton didn’t just stop with a bigger, better bike—they went electric, too. The Electric G Line features a 345Wh battery that powers a 250W rear hub motor, which can peak at 450 watts.

The bike offers three power modes and a range of 20-40 miles, making it as efficient for longer rides as it is for zipping around the city. The new user interface is similar to past electric bikes from the brand but now includes over-the-air updates via the Brompton app, ensuring that riders can easily stay on top of the latest system improvements.

But even with all that tech, the Electric G Line still rides beautifully without the battery. “We wanted to make sure the bike rides well, even if you’re out of power,” Kerr told me. And, having ridden the bike without the battery, I can confirm it still offers a smooth, enjoyable experience.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Worth the Hype?

With its larger wheels, upgraded battery, and flawless folding mechanism, the Brompton G Line feels like a significant leap forward for the brand. Whether you’re commuting in the city or exploring gravel paths on the weekend, the G Line offers versatility, style, and that iconic Brompton convenience.

Starting at £2,399 (approx. $3,167/ AU$4,687) for the 8-speed version and £3,499 (approx. $4,618/ AU$6,838) for the electric model, it’s not cheap – but considering the engineering and thought that went into every detail, it’s an investment well worth making.

Brompton has been rewriting the rules for urban cycling for 50 years, and with the G Line, they’ve done it again. As Kerr put it, "It looks like a Brompton, folds like a Brompton, but rides like nothing else." For more info, visit Brompton.