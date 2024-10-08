ROUVY’s Route Creator lets you race your streets—or anywhere—traffic-free

ROUVY, an online training platform best known for blending real-world routes with virtual training, has launched its brand-new Route Creator tool, giving cyclists the ultimate tool to design personalised rides based on any location in the world.

From tackling iconic climbs and riding through scenic towns to creating custom training loops, the new feature is here to make your cycling sessions more exciting and tailored to your goals.

The beauty of the Route Creator is its simplicity. You don’t need to be a tech whiz to get started; simply pick your starting location on the map, plot the route by marking key points along your desired path, and ROUVY’s intelligent system takes care of the rest.

The platform automatically creates a rideable course based on your inputs, complete with accurate gradients, bends, and landmarks. It's your world, your ride.

How to Get Started with the Route Creator

Creating a custom route on ROUVY is easy, and it only takes a few steps:

Choose a Location : Zoom in on any place in the world you want to explore or train in. This could be anything from a famous cycling destination to your favourite local roads.

: Zoom in on any place in the world you want to explore or train in. This could be anything from a famous cycling destination to your favourite local roads. Plot the Route : Mark your start and finish points, then drag the route across the map to follow the roads or paths you want to include. You can adjust it to add more climbs, sprints, or smooth straightaways.

: Mark your start and finish points, then drag the route across the map to follow the roads or paths you want to include. You can adjust it to add more climbs, sprints, or smooth straightaways. Get Riding: Once your route is mapped out, jump on your indoor setup, and the ROUVY system will replicate the experience, complete with 3D avatars and real-life video footage where available.

The Route Creator adds an element of adventure to indoor training by allowing riders to virtually explore new places or re-create familiar rides with lifelike accuracy.

You can train for a specific race or simply take a leisurely ride through a part of the world you've always wanted to visit.

ROUVY Route Creator is currently available in Beta to waitlist subscribers on a gradual rollout in order to manage demand as capacity increases. The system will next be publicly showcased at London’s Rouleur Live event in November. For more info, visit ROUVY.