ROUVY’s Route Creator lets you race your streets—or anywhere—traffic-free

ROUVY, an online training platform best known for blending real-world routes with virtual training, has launched its brand-new Route Creator tool, giving cyclists the ultimate tool to design personalised rides based on any location in the world.
From tackling iconic climbs and riding through scenic towns to creating custom training loops, the new feature is here to make your cycling sessions more exciting and tailored to your goals.
The beauty of the Route Creator is its simplicity. You don’t need to be a tech whiz to get started; simply pick your starting location on the map, plot the route by marking key points along your desired path, and ROUVY’s intelligent system takes care of the rest.
The platform automatically creates a rideable course based on your inputs, complete with accurate gradients, bends, and landmarks. It's your world, your ride.
How to Get Started with the Route Creator
Creating a custom route on ROUVY is easy, and it only takes a few steps:
- Choose a Location: Zoom in on any place in the world you want to explore or train in. This could be anything from a famous cycling destination to your favourite local roads.
- Plot the Route: Mark your start and finish points, then drag the route across the map to follow the roads or paths you want to include. You can adjust it to add more climbs, sprints, or smooth straightaways.
- Get Riding: Once your route is mapped out, jump on your indoor setup, and the ROUVY system will replicate the experience, complete with 3D avatars and real-life video footage where available.
The Route Creator adds an element of adventure to indoor training by allowing riders to virtually explore new places or re-create familiar rides with lifelike accuracy.
You can train for a specific race or simply take a leisurely ride through a part of the world you've always wanted to visit.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
ROUVY Route Creator is currently available in Beta to waitlist subscribers on a gradual rollout in order to manage demand as capacity increases. The system will next be publicly showcased at London’s Rouleur Live event in November. For more info, visit ROUVY.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
-
-
The Dyson Airwrap is $100 off for Prime Day — but it won't last long
The Dyson Airwrap is never reduced, so now's your chance to grab one
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Oura Ring Gen3 just plummeted to its lowest-ever price for Amazon Prime Day
Get your paws on the best smart ring out there for nearly 20% off
By Matt Kollat Published