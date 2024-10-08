Specialized Vado SL 2 Carbon combines speed, fitness, and fun in a premium electric package

Specialized has unveiled the highly anticipated Vado SL 2 Carbon, positioning it not just as one of the best e-bikes but as a premium, lightweight performance machine engineered to redefine urban commuting and fitness cycling.
With its sleek carbon frame and a suite of cutting-edge features, this e-bike is designed for those who crave speed, efficiency, and a touch of style.
At the heart of the Vado SL 2 Carbon is the new Turbo SL 1.2 motor, delivering a whisper-quiet 320W of power and an impressive 50Nm of torque.
This translates to a top speed of 28 mph, offering riders powerful acceleration that feels like a natural extension of their own effort.
Coupled with a 520Wh integrated battery, this e-bike provides up to 5 hours of riding time, enough to cover a week’s worth of commutes without a recharge.
Weighing in at just 14.9 kg in the LTD version, the Vado SL 2 Carbon is as agile as it is powerful.
Its carbon frame, inspired by world-class race bikes, is said to ensure smooth handling and confidence across varied terrains, from city streets to country lanes.
With 20mm of Future Shock 3.2 travel between the stem and head tube, the bike offers enhanced control, particularly when dealing with rough urban roads.
A slacker head tube angle and 47C tires further improve handling, making the ride smoother and more enjoyable.
The bike also includes Turbo System Lock and Find My capabilities, integrating with Apple’s Find My app for added security.
Beyond its power and range, the Vado SL 2 Carbon excels in versatility. Its MIK HD rear rack offers a 27kg carrying capacity, and with multiple mounting points, the bike can easily transform into a cargo bike, child carrier, or an adventure-ready ride.
Riders can further personalise their experience using the Specialized app, which allows for real-time customisation of ride stats and performance tracking.
The Vado SL 2 Carbon LTD and Vado SL 2 Carbon are available now at Specialized for a recommended price of £7,500/ £5,500 (respectively). Visit Specialized to find out more about the new bikes.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
