Finally! An indoor cycling app that lets you crash real bad (virtually) if you mess things up

Indoor cycling has always been about power and stamina, but the new platform Smash is shaking up the game with a fresh take on virtual riding.

Riding the cobbled road paved by indoor cycling giants such as Zwift (which announced a ton of new software updates and even launched new hardware this year), Smash is said to combine accessible technology with an engaging, gamified experience that could make even the hardest workouts feel like playtime.

Featuring in-game steering, realistic crashes, and a stamina system, Smash gives riders a chance to tackle intense rides and boost fitness – all while having a blast.

One of the unique elements of the new platform is that, unlike other platforms, Smash sets every avatar’s functional threshold power (FTP) to the same value, meaning that everyone – from seasoned cyclists to those just getting started – competes on equal terms in races and events.

This takes the pressure off riders worried about their stats and focuses instead on skill, stamina, and strategy, giving everyone a fair chance to shine.

Riders can steer through virtual courses, avoiding obstacles or overtaking competitors, and there’s even a chance to experience the virtual version of a “wipeout” with realistic crashes!

(Image credit: Smash Your Fitness)

While Smash works with high-end smart trainers, the real game-changer is the Smashometer, an affordable gadget available directly from Smash or on Amazon.

This compact device lets riders connect any indoor fitness bike to the platform, even if they’re at the gym on a standard exercise bike.

Smash looks like an ideal entry point for anyone who finds indoor cycling apps too serious or intimidating – yet it still packs the intensity to help riders get fitter and faster.

With its combination of accessibility, affordability, and interactive elements, Smash could well be the next big thing in indoor cycling.

To learn more about the platform and to sign up, head over the Smash now.