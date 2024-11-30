I review e-bikes for a living and these are the Black Friday deals that caught my attention

As someone who reviews e-bikes for a living, I’ve had the chance to test a wide range of models, from sleek commuters to off-road beasts. While e-bikes are an amazing investment for your health, convenience, and the planet, they can come with a hefty price tag.

That’s why Black Friday is the ideal time to dive into the world of electric bikes. This annual shopping event is your chance to score premium e-bikes at significantly reduced prices, making it easier to upgrade your ride without breaking the bank.

Beyond savings, buying an e-bike on Black Friday means you’ll be ready to hit the roads or trails before the new year begins. From commuting and adventuring to simply exploring your neighborhood with a boost, these deals make the transition to electric riding more accessible than ever.

Best black Friday e-bike sales

AutoTrader : over 1,000 deals available now

: over 1,000 deals available now Ribble : save up to 30% on new ebikes

: save up to 30% on new ebikes Brompton : up to 20% off ex-display and renewed bikes

: up to 20% off ex-display and renewed bikes Evans Cycles : 100s of Specialized, Cube and more

: 100s of Specialized, Cube and more Amazon: a colourful selection of e-bike offers up for grabs

Best black Friday e-bike deals

Specialized Turbo Como 3.0: was £2,500 now £1,750 at specialized.com The Specialized Turbo Como 3.0 is a sleek, comfortable e-bike designed for urban commutes and leisurely rides. Featuring a powerful, silent motor with pedal assist up to 20 mph, a low-step frame for easy mounting, and integrated lights and storage, it’s the perfect blend of style, performance, and convenience.