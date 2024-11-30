I review e-bikes for a living and these are the Black Friday deals that caught my attention

Electric bikes are a big investment, but Black Friday is the perfect time to snap up premium models for less. These are the e-bike deals that impressed me the most, combining excellent specs, performance, and savings

As someone who reviews e-bikes for a living, I’ve had the chance to test a wide range of models, from sleek commuters to off-road beasts. While e-bikes are an amazing investment for your health, convenience, and the planet, they can come with a hefty price tag.

That’s why Black Friday is the ideal time to dive into the world of electric bikes. This annual shopping event is your chance to score premium e-bikes at significantly reduced prices, making it easier to upgrade your ride without breaking the bank.

Beyond savings, buying an e-bike on Black Friday means you’ll be ready to hit the roads or trails before the new year begins. From commuting and adventuring to simply exploring your neighborhood with a boost, these deals make the transition to electric riding more accessible than ever.

Best black Friday e-bike sales

  • AutoTrader: over 1,000 deals available now
  • Ribble: save up to 30% on new ebikes
  • Brompton: up to 20% off ex-display and renewed bikes
  • Evans Cycles: 100s of Specialized, Cube and more
  • Amazon: a colourful selection of e-bike offers up for grabs

Best black Friday e-bike deals

Specialized Turbo Como 3.0
Specialized Turbo Como 3.0: was £2,500 now £1,750 at specialized.com

The Specialized Turbo Como 3.0 is a sleek, comfortable e-bike designed for urban commutes and leisurely rides. Featuring a powerful, silent motor with pedal assist up to 20 mph, a low-step frame for easy mounting, and integrated lights and storage, it’s the perfect blend of style, performance, and convenience.

Ribble Hybrid AL e Trail SRAM NX 11-Speed
Ribble Hybrid AL e Trail SRAM NX 11-Speed: was £2,699 now £1,799 at Ribble Cycles

The Ribble Hybrid AL e Trail SRAM NX 11-Speed is a lightweight electric hybrid bike built for urban commutes and light trails. Featuring a 250W MAHLE motor, 11-speed SRAM NX drivetrain, hydraulic disc brakes, and integrated lights, it blends power, versatility, and style for effortless and enjoyable riding experiences.

Brompton Electric C Line Urban 4 Speed - Renewed - Grade 1
Brompton Electric C Line Urban 4 Speed - Renewed - Grade 1: was £2,900 now £2,320 at brompton.com

The Brompton Electric C Line Urban 4-Speed is a compact, steel-framed folding e-bike designed for city commuting. It features a 250W front hub motor, 300Wh removable battery offering up to 44 miles of range, and a 4-speed gearing system, providing efficient and agile urban transportation.

BTWIN Rear Loading Electric Longtail Cargo Bike R500E
BTWIN Rear Loading Electric Longtail Cargo Bike R500E: was £3,000 now £2,799 at Decathlon UK

The BTWIN Rear Loading Electric Longtail Cargo Bike R500E is designed for urban commuting and transporting heavy loads. It features a 250W rear hub motor with 58Nm torque, a 672Wh Samsung lithium-ion battery offering up to 90 km range, and a load capacity of 170 kg, accommodating two children and one adult.

Orro Terra E Gravel E-Bike - 2024
Orro Terra E Gravel E-Bike - 2024: was £3,999.99 now £2,749 at Merlin Cycles Affiliates UK / ROW

The Orro Terra E is a lightweight carbon gravel e-bike featuring the FSA System HM1 rear hub motor, delivering 42Nm of torque and a 50-mile range. Equipped with a SRAM Apex 1x11-speed drivetrain and Continental Terra Trail 40c tyres, it offers versatile performance for both road and off-road adventures.

