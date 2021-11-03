The Hydrow Black Friday early bird sale: get £500 off Hydrow rowing machines

Calling all fitness fanatics! Popular rowing equipment brand, Hydrow is running an early bird Black Friday deal with £500 off on the Hydrow rowing machine and all rower packages.

The Hydrow event is running this week and ends on Monday 8th November, so you need to be quick to bag some top class rowing equipment at a discounted price. This sale is also expected to run again on Black Friday and Cyber Monday from 19th-29th November, so keep your eyes peeled!

If you’re new to Hydrow, their rowing machines are true investment pieces, designed to keep you fit and create a community experience with their fun range of workouts. The Hydrow Rower (more on that below!) is also featured in everyone’s favourite host, Oprah Winfrey’s Favourite Things 2021. Oprah commented: "Home workouts are still where it’s at, and this rowing machine is a great, low-impact way to sweat." If it’s good enough for Oprah, it’s good enough for us!

To shop the full Hydrow early bird Black Friday event, click the link above. To find out what’s included in this sale and why Hydrow is worth the money, keep reading.

Image Hydrow Rowing Machine | Was: £2,295 | Now: £1,795 | Saving: £500

Featured in T3’s best rowing machine guide , the Hydrow Rower is powered by a patented electromagnetic resistance system that creates a realistic rowing stroke that mimics the water. The HD 22” touchscreen display allows you to adjust to suit your fitness level and lets you follow along with over 2,000 workouts. For more information, read our Hydrow review . View Deal

Image Hydrow Essentials Package | Was: £2,340 | Now: £1,840 | Saving: £500

The Hydrow Essential package features the Hydrow Rower and machine mat, which keeps the machine steady as you power through your workout. The rower also links up with Bluetooth, heart rate monitors and wireless headphones, so you can customise your workout while staying on top of your goals. The rower and mat combo will look great in your home gym setup. View Deal

Image Hydrow Enhance Package | Was: £2,585 | Now: £2,085 | Saving: £500

To take your workout to the next level, you need the Hydrow Enhance Package. This package includes the Hydrow Rower, machine mat, Polar Verity Sense heart rate sensor and Jaybird Vista Wireless Headphones. The Polar Verity Sense is Hydrow’s preferred heart rate monitor and is versatile and easy to use. The Jaybird Vista wireless earbuds are waterproof, sweatproof, and offer premium sound and 16 hours of battery life. View Deal

Image Hydrow Power Package | Was: £2,760 | Now: £2,260 | Saving: £500

The Hydrow Power Package features the Hydrow Rower, machine mat, Polar Verity Sense heart rate sensor and Jaybird Vista Wireless Headphones, workout mat, yoga blocks, foam roller and resistance bands. This package is designed for rower and on the mat workouts and provides you with everything you need to smash your workout. View Deal

Why you should buy Hydrow

Nicknamed the Peloton of the rowing world, Hydrow is one of the best rowing machine companies that perfectly replicate the feeling of rowing while in the comfort of your own home. During lockdown, we all dabbled in home workouts and many of us waved goodbye to the gym in favour of working out at home. If you’re one of those people, a Hydrow Rower will complete your home gym setup and the current early bird deal will save you £500.