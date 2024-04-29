Insta360 permanently lowers price of its top-tier action camera – and drops new firmware update

Insta360 evidently likes dropping the price of its action cameras. First, it lowered the price of the X3 in perpetuum, making it the best value-for-money premium 360° action cam out there. Now, the company also made its top-tier GoPro-esque models more affordavle – forever.

Buy the Insta360 Ace Pro for $399.99 ( was $449.99 ) directly from Insta360

As well as making it cheaper to buy, the brand also released a new firmware update (v1.0.5), making the Insta360 Ace Pro more competent than ever. The enhancements include in-cam 360º Horizon Lock when shooting 4K/2.7K/1080p videos @ 30/25/24fps (16:9), a new Wind Noise Reduction algorithm and Bluetooth control enabled with DJI Mic 1 and Mic 2.

Anti-flickering has also been improved in all shooting modes, and PureVideo now supports pre-recording. Insta360 says underwater gesture control and image quality have been upgraded. Finally, a battery level display has been added so you know exactly how much juice e is left in the tank.

Insta360 Ace Pro: was $449.99, now $399.99 at Insta360

The brand's top non-360° action camera option, the Ace Pro, has a lens co-designed with optics giant Leica and is renowned for its low-light capabilities, thanks to its large sensor. Most importantly, you'll be able to buy it for 10% less from now on!

The Insta360 Ace Pro is an action/vlogging camera that departs from the brand's typical 360-degree format to resemble traditional action cams.

Packed with AI-powered features, the Ace Pro boasts a large, pivoting display that makes it perfect for vlogging, while the large sensor ensures superior low-light performance.

With features like PureVideo for real-time denoising and Gesture Control, the Ace Pro delivers impressive performance, making it a top choice for vlogging and content creation.