Insta360 permanently lowers price of its top-tier action camera – and drops new firmware update

Insta360 Ace Pro and Ace are both cheaper forever

Insta360 winter sale
(Image credit: Insta360)
By Matt Kollat
published

Insta360 evidently likes dropping the price of its action cameras. First, it lowered the price of the X3 in perpetuum, making it the best value-for-money premium 360° action cam out there. Now, the company also made its top-tier GoPro-esque models more affordavle – forever.

Buy the Insta360 Ace Pro for $399.99 (was $449.99) directly from Insta360

As well as making it cheaper to buy, the brand also released a new firmware update (v1.0.5), making the Insta360 Ace Pro more competent than ever. The enhancements include in-cam 360º Horizon Lock when shooting 4K/2.7K/1080p videos @ 30/25/24fps (16:9), a new Wind Noise Reduction algorithm and Bluetooth control enabled with DJI Mic 1 and Mic 2.

Anti-flickering has also been improved in all shooting modes, and PureVideo now supports pre-recording. Insta360 says underwater gesture control and image quality have been upgraded. Finally, a battery level display has been added so you know exactly how much juice e is left in the tank.

Insta360 Ace Pro: was $449.99, now $399.99 at Insta360

The brand's top non-360° action camera option, the Ace Pro, has a lens co-designed with optics giant Leica and is renowned for its low-light capabilities, thanks to its large sensor. Most importantly, you'll be able to buy it for 10% less from now on!

The Insta360 Ace Pro is an action/vlogging camera that departs from the brand's typical 360-degree format to resemble traditional action cams.

Packed with AI-powered features, the Ace Pro boasts a large, pivoting display that makes it perfect for vlogging, while the large sensor ensures superior low-light performance.

With features like PureVideo for real-time denoising and Gesture Control, the Ace Pro delivers impressive performance, making it a top choice for vlogging and content creation.

Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

