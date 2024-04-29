Amazon reduces best-selling Philips Hue starter kit by 50% in Lightning Deal

When it comes to smart lighting, opting for Philips Hue products is always going to be a great idea. The infamous brand already holds top spaces in our best smart light switches, best outdoor lights and best smart bulbs buying guides, and despite being on the pricier side, you certainly get a lot for your buck. Well, that's our opinion anyways.

After browsing Amazon's weekly list of Lightning Deals this morning, I was really pleased to see some Philips Hue bargains, including a couple of starter kits. If you're unsure what these are, starter kits consists of a few Hue products that are bundled together for a cheaper price. They're also a great option for people who would like to start a smart home but aren't too sure where to start.

If this has piqued your interest, let me share with you one of the best deals I've found. Amazon has reduced Philips Hue's best-selling starter kit from £134.98 to an incredible £69.99. That's almost 50% off!

Philips Hue Starter Kit (2 x White and Colour Ambience smart bulbs and Hue Bridge): was £134.98, now £69.99 at Amazon (save £65)

If you're looking to kickstart your smart home, everything you need is included in this starter kit. Simply connect your Bridge to your router, screw in your new Philips Hue lights and control your smart home lighting via the Philips Hue official app.

Included in the starter kit is two White and Colour Ambiance LED smart bulbs and the Hue Bridge. Once the bulbs are set up, they can be easily controlled via the Philips Hue app and with simple voice commands.

Secondly, the Hue Bridge is designed to let users control their Philips Hue smart lights from home or anywhere else in the world where you have an Internet connection. Whilst it isn't a necessary component of the Philips Hue smart home ecosystem, it certainly allows you to unlock a lot more features as opposed to not having one. Make sure you check out our guide to the Hue Bridge and what it does to find out more.

