T3's ultimate guide to Philips Hue indoor smart lighting alternatives

Just in case you're unaware, it's no secret that I'm a huge smart lighting enthusiast. My electricity bill also seems to have doubled since I started working at T3, but I'm making myself oblivious to the fact these two things are related. From smart lamps to LED strips, smart bulbs to smart security spotlights, I've seen them all, and it never gets less exciting.

However, there's one brand that has undeniably captured my heart a little more than the rest. Philips Hue has been lighting up homes since 2012, and there's no doubt you would've heard of it. I love how simple their setups can be, and how much of a product choice there is. Although, as wonderful as Philips Hue lights are, they certainly come at a price.

Despite many Philips Hue products holding top spots in our best smart light switches, best outdoor lights and best smart bulbs buying guides, I've spent the last few weeks turning to the alternatives. This has consisted of many comparisons, many experiments, and again, a slightly higher electricity bill. However, it's all been worth it, and I'm excited to share with you what I've found.

As a part of this process, I selected seven of my favourite Philips Hue products and tested a number of smart lighting alternatives against them. It was a great opportunity to test lights from brands such as Govee, Paulmann and Calex, and I found myself realising that the most expensive option doesn't always make it the best.

(Image credit: Philips Hue / Signify)

1. Philips Hue Go 2.0 The second generation of the infamous table lamp Specifications Price: £79.99 Colour changing (LED): Yes Especially designed for: Living area / bedroom Material: Synthetic Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Built-in rechargeable battery + Portable + Huge array of lighting options Reasons to avoid - No battery gauge - Doesn't feel overly sturdy - Low intensity light

Alternatives:

Calex LED Smart Mood Light Visit Site Price: £20.00 This Moodlight from Calex makes a stylish and smart addition to anyone's home. Unlike the Philips Hue Go 2.0, it isn't portable and only gives off 210 lumens of brightness. However, its impressive features include over 100+ colour options, smart control via the Calex app and multiple ecosystem compatibility. It's not my favourite looking lamp, but who could say no to a £20 price point? WiZ Squire Table Lamp Visit Site Price: £59.99 WiZ offers millions of colours options and dynamic light modes, allowing all of its lights to create an amazing atmosphere in your home. Like the Philips Hue Go 2.0, the WiZ Squire Table Lamp is portable, but some of its features are even better. For example, it produces up to 620 lumens of brightness and has a special dual zone design which paints a splash of light on the wall as well as the surface it's sitting on. Govee Aura Smart Table Lamp Visit Site Price: £68.99 With 37 lighting effects and 16 million colour options, the Govee Aura Smart Table Lamp functions in a very similar way to the Philips Hue Go 2.0. Although, it does have a very funky Finger Sketch feature, allowing users to draw their own colour patterns and apply them directly to the lamp. It's also not as sleek looking as Philips Hue's, but it makes a nice addition to a desk or kitchen counter.

(Image credit: Philips Hue / Signify)

2. Philips Hue Gradient Light strip One of the most popular light strips out there Specifications Price: £139.99 Colour changing (LED): Yes Especially designed for: Kitchen / bedroom Material: Silicone Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Easy set up + High quality feel + Delivers up to 1800 lumens Reasons to avoid - Works better on PCs over TVs - Not very flexible - Other components needed to use most featureS

Alternatives:

IKEA ORMANÄS LED lighting strip Visit Site Price: £30 The ORMANÄS is the first ever smart lighting strip from IKEA, and it's certainly living up to expectations. Not only is it a pretty recent release, but it can be cut to your desired length and shows a colour and white spectrum. The downside to IKEA smart home products is that they can only be controlled via the IKEA Home Smart app, so you wouldn't be able to connect it to your existing ecosystem. However, for £30 and four metres long, this is an incredible choice for a low-budget option. Govee LED Strip Light M1 $99.99 at Amazon Price: £79.99 The Govee LED Strip Light M1 is a nice mid-range alternative, and is probably my favourite out of the three. Like all Govee products, users can access over 64 scene modes, music mode, DIY features and more. It also has an ultra-high lamp bead density, with 60 LEDs per metre. It's a really easy lighting strip to install (and feels a little more flexible than other options) and like the Philips Hue Gradient Lightstrip, can be connected to existing ecosystems and Matter-compatible setups. Paulmann RGBW Basic Set Visit Site Price: £118 Paulmann's RGBW Basic Set is slightly closer in price to the Philips Hue Gradient Lightstrip, but it's almost identical when it comes to features. Like the Hue Gradient, it has a substantial colour range and it can be extended with additional strips, connectors and control units with remote control. However, Paulmann's choice has a plastic coating that protects it against splashing water and dust, making it perfect choice for the kitchen. There's also a lot more choice in length, with choices from 1.5 metres to 10 metres.

(Image credit: Philips Hue / Signify)

Alternatives:

3. Philips Hue Ellipse E27 A statement RGB smart bulb that looks as good as it functions Specifications Price: £89.99 Colour changing (LED): Yes Especially designed for: Living area / bedroom Material: Glass Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + A true statement piece + Can be used with and without a lampshade + Delivers up to 500 lumens Reasons to avoid - Fragile - Expensive for a single bulb - Not to everyone's taste

IKEA TRADFRI LED Bulb E27 Visit Site Price: £15.00 IKEA's TRADFRI LED Bulb E27 can be dimmed wirelessly and switched between three white tones that suit anyone's home decor. It's also made from a frosted glass which provides a glare-free and pleasant light, and it has the large rounded shape that's almost identical to the Philips Hue Ellipse E27. There's unfortunately no colour range and it can only be controlled via the IKEA Home Smart app. However, for one sixth of the price and an almost identical look, I'd say it's a pretty good steal. Nordlux Decorative Smart E27 Globe Light Bulb Visit Site Price: £19.95 Nordlux is one of our favourite smart bulbs brands, mostly due to the sheer breadth of products it has. The Decorative Smart E27 globe is perfect for creating a cosy atmosphere, and is also made from clear glass. Unfortunately, it can only be controlled with the Nordlux Smart app and can't be connect to other smart home setups. However, the Nordlux app doesn't need an internet connection to function, which makes things a little smoother. 4Lite LED Smart Bulb G95 ES E27 Visit Site Price: £28.99 4Lite products run on the WiZ platform, but the brand is its own entity. This 4Lite LED Smart Bulb G95 ES (E27) is a very similar size to the Philips Hue option, but it isn't made of glass. However, it also features over 16 million colour options and has a huge brightness level of up to 1055 lumens. As mentioned, it can be be controlled via the WiZ app or a number of other ecosystems, including Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Apple Home and Samsung Smart Things.

(Image credit: Philips Hue / Signify)

4. Philips Hue Signe Gradient Floor Lamp One of Philips Hue's most recognisable smart lights Our expert review: Specifications Price: £279.99 Colour changing (LED): Yes Especially designed for: Living area / bedroom Material: Aluminium Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Three colourways available + Blends white and coloured light + Compatible with Effects feature Reasons to avoid - Needs good wall space to work best - Not to everyone's taste - On the pricey side

Alternatives:

Eurolite Smart WiFi Floor Lamp Visit Site Price: £59.00 Despite the Eurolite Smart WiFi Floor Lamp not looking as high-end as the Philips hue Signe, it's certainly has a lot of impressive features. Not only can it be controlled via the Eurolite app, Alexa or Google Home, it has a huge range of lighting effects and colour options. If I was to tell the truth, the gradient doesn't run as smoothly and the Eurolite app isn't great, but it's a great option if you're looking for an affordable LED smart floor lamp. IKEA PILSKOTT LED Floor Lamp Visit Site Price: £90.00 The look of this LED Floor Lamp from IKEA is a little different to the Philips Hue Signe, but it's a great choice if you're after a bended LED floor lamp that creates dynamic light effects. As you already know, IKEA's smart control is slightly limited, and its range doesn't offer Matter-compatibility. However, the PILSKOTT LED Floor Lamp is dimmable, which is a feature that not a lot of IKEA's smart lights have. It's also only available in black, but for £90, it's not bad at all. Govee Lyra RGBICWW Corner Floor Lamp Visit Site Price: £149.99 The obvious alternative here is definitely the Govee Lyra RGBICWW Corner Floor Lamp. It's an elegantly designed minimalist floor lamp that provides diffused lighting, and it's practically identical to the Philips Hue Signe. For over £100 less, it also has a lot of similar features, including 64 lighting effects and over 16 million colour option. There's only two colourways available (white and black) but also creates that really lovely gradient effect. Thumbs up!

(Image credit: Philips Hue / Signify)

5. Philips Hue Play Lightbar The key to any good entertainment setup Specifications Price: £64.99 Colour changing (LED): Yes Especially designed for: Living area / bedroom Material: Synthetic Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Two colourways available + Perfect TV backlight + Multiple kits/packs available Reasons to avoid - Needs good wall space to work best - Philips Hue Bridge required - Looks better in a pair

Alternatives:

Calex RGB Ambience Desk Light Visit Site Price: £25.00 This RGB Ambience Desk Light from Calex is almost too good to be true when it comes to Philips Hue alternatives. Despite advertised as a desk light, it works as a perfect entertainment lighting accompaniment. It has over 100 colour options, adjustable white light and is instantly dimmable. It's also easily controlled via Calex App which allows for scenes and automation. For £25, it's an incredible bargain and I couldn't recommend it enough. Xiaomi Computer Monitor Light Bar Visit Site Price: £34.99 This Xiaomi Mi Computer Monitor Light Bar is exclusively designed for monitors, making it a perfect choice for gamers. It's easily installed and doesn't take up space, giving users an all-new lighting experience. It's also great for those that work from home as its custom-made optical glass ensure users can work for extended periods without being troubled by glare. Despite its exclusive use, it's a really good piece of kit and comes at an affordable pricepoint. Govee RGBICWW Light Bars Visit Site Price: £64.99 The Govee RGBICWW Light Bars technically cost the same as the Philips Hue Play Bar, but there are two in the pack. They also don't look as seamless as the Play Bar, and are mostly designed to stand up instead of attach to the TV. However, Govee's features and lighting options make them a great option for an immersive screen experience. Although, please note that these are recommended for TVs or displays that are less than 45 inches, so get your measuring tape out first!

(Image credit: Philips Hue / Signify)

6. Philips Hue Festavia String Lights An indoor and outdoor lighting solution to the perfect ambience Specifications Price: £199.99 Colour changing (LED): Yes Especially designed for: Living area / outside space Material: Synthetic Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Three lengths available + Indoor and outdoor use (from 2023 onwards) + Can be synced with music Reasons to avoid - Unsightly black cord - Often sold out - Expensive

Alternatives:

WiZ Outdoor Smart String Lights Visit Site Price: £109.99 These WiZ Outdoor Smart String Lights were released towards the end of last year, and have proved to be a really popular choice. Despite being outdoor only and available in just the one length (48ft), they're Matter-compatible, can be controlled via the WiZ platform and have millions of colour options. Have a read of our WiZ Outdoor String Lights vs Philips Hue Festavia for more information. Nanoleaf Holiday String Lights Visit Site Price: £119.99 Unlike the Festavia, the Nanoleaf Holiday String Lights are available in just the one option, the 250 LEDs with 20 metre string. There are also many ways to control them, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, with a controller or via the Nanoleaf App. The lights are also Matter compatible, and can be used indoors and outdoors. They don't feel as high quality as the Festavia, but they're still a great (and affordable) choice. Twinkly Strings Visit Site Price: £129.99 Starting off at £69.99, the Twinkly Strings come in four different options: 100 LEDs, 250 LEDs, 400 LEDs and 600 LEDs. Unlike the Festavia, they're also available on a black string or a green string. Users can control them with the Twinkly app or via their existing smart home system, and an IP44 certification ensures that they can be used outdoors as well as indoors. Sounds pretty familiar to the Philips Hue Festavia, right?

(Image credit: Philips Hue / Signify)

7. Philips Hue Smart LED Bulb A Philips Hue smart lighting classic Specifications Price: £14.99 - £64.99 Colour changing (LED): Yes Especially designed for: Living area / bedroom Material: Synthetic Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + 5 fixtures available + White or colour options + Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Better value if bought in pairs - Lumens vary

Alternatives:

Tapo Multicolour Smart Bulb (L530E & L530B) Visit Site Price: £11.99 The classic Tapo Multicolour Smart Bulb is a great alternative, especially if you're on a budget. Whilst it only comes as an E27 or B22, Tapo does sell other bulbs if you're looking for another fitting or shape. The bulb can be controlled via Tapo's app or Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. There's a wide range of colours and dimming capabilities, and like Philips Hue, you can set schedules and timers. 4Lite LED smart bulb Visit Site Price: £12.99 - £15.99 I'm also a huge fab of 4Lite's smart bulb range. As mentioned, they work on the WiZ platform, so can be a great addition if you already own WiZ products. This provides you with a huge amount of colour options and Matter-compatible control. They also come in a variety of fixtures and shapes, and whilst their lumen range isn't as varied as other alternatives, you can't really complain at that price. Paulmann LED smart bulb Visit Site Price: £20.95 These Paulmann LED smart bulbs are probably some of the best Philips Hue's alternatives I've seen so far. Available in E27, E14 and GU10, users can choose between true warm white, coloured light and various effects. Like Philips Hue, they're also available in different lumens and shapes, and can be bought individually or in multiples. They're high quality and work seamlessly with the Zigbee platform. A great choice!

Found a reason to make some purchases? Check out the 7 mistakes everyone makes with smart lighting before you start setting up.