Samsung's latest 5-star TVs now come with a free Galaxy S24 flagship phone

Samsung makes some of the best TVs that money can buy – and 2024 is no different, with the Korean giant having already served up many 5-star products, from the S95D OLED to the QN95D Mini LED set.

Just as impressive as the TV technology on offer are the pre-order promotions that Samsung has been dishing out. In the States there was a buy one get another TV free promotion (yes, really). In the UK, however, we get a deal that I think is even more useful: a free Samsung Galaxy S24 flagship handset with an eligible pre-order.

Check out the free Samsung Galaxy S24 promotion

The promotion falls into two: Samsung's 4K TVs (S95D OLED, QN95D Mini LED (at 75in or smaller), QN90D (55-85in sizes), QN85D (65-85in sizes) offer a free Galaxy S24; Samsung's 8K TVs (QN900D, QN800D) and massive 4K TVs, the QN95D (85in) or QN90D (98in) come with a free Galaxy S24 Plus model instead.

Samsung S95D pre-order: get a free Samsung Galaxy S24 The follow-up to the excellent S95C OLED TV, the S95D adds an anti-reflective layer to further add to the set's appeal. It's up for pre-order right now in 55-, 65- and 77-inch sizes, so there's a large-scale option for any living room.

Samsung QN900D 8K TV pre-order: get a free Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Want to go a step beyond 4K? That's where Samsung's top-of-the-line 8K TV comes into play, with even more brain power and even more resolution to future-proof your viewing. And with a step-up S24 Plus giveaway the extra pixels translate into more phone for free too!

Even if you don't want the free phone, this still counts as a great promotion. The Galaxy S24 retails for £799 at the time of writing, the S24 Plus is £999, so the potential for gifting or onward sale could be a good way to make your TV purchase even more cost-effective.

When it comes to the best OLED TVs, the Samsung S95D is clearly a contender among the strong competition, with its anti-reflective panel a particular highlight. However, it's always worth considering the previous model, the S95C, which has seen so many price-cuts in the year since its launch that, even with a free Galaxy flagship phone bundled in, might be a better purchase consideration for your needs.