Massive 65-inch Samsung TV is totally free in this unbeatable deal

Now here's an unusual deal: Samsung is promoting a deal to net yourself a totally free 65-inch TV! Specifically, it's the TU609T Crystal UHD TV, which retails for $529.99, and could be yours for zero of those dollars...

View the Samsung TV deal here

...except to make the deal happen you've got to buy another Samsung TV from its 2024 range. But who doesn't love a '2-4-1' deal (cheapest product free)? I love such deals on many of my everyday items, but seeing a TV promotion in this format is a first for me.

Samsung S95D pre-order: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">get a 65-inch 4K TV for free! The follow-up to the excellent <a href="https://www.t3.com/reviews/samsung-s95c-review" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">S95C OLED TV, the S95D adds an anti-reflective layer to further the set's appeal. It's up for pre-order right now in 55-, 65- and 77-inch sizes, so there's a large-scale option for any living room. Add the TU609T to your basket, too, and it's totally free.

Don't write off this US-based promotion just yet, however, as the range of 2024 Samsung TVs is stellar: it includes the 8K Neo QLED (QN900D), the 4K Neo QLED (QN95D), OLED (S95D) and The Frame lifestyle sets. T3 has the majority of those sets in for review ahead of their incoming on-sale date, and each of them is mighty impressive.

You might be wondering why you'd want a second lower-spec TV when pre-ordering a new Samsung TV. I can think of plenty of reasons though: it could be you have a second room, maybe a game room, and an extra non-cinephile panel would be perfect; it could be you have a child heading off to college and their house-share would benefit; you could even sell the fully boxed set to act as a further discount.

The promotion kicked off alongside the Amazon spring sale, but continues until 11 April, so you've got plenty of time to consider whether a pre-order of one of the best TVs from Samsung makes sense for you right now. It's limited to one free TV 'per qualifying purchase', according to Amazon's page (where the promotion is also running and where you can see a full breakdown of the options available).