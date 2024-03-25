Amazon spring sale last minute deals – the 15 best buys T3's experts recommend

Amazon is no stranger to a sale: Amazon Prime Day is a major event that many people mark in their calendars already. But the retail giant isn't done there – far from it! This year the Amazon Spring Deal Days has run for longer than previous events. But it's about to come to a close, with this Monday 25 March being its final day of sales. So we're here to round-up the best last minute deals before Amazon shuts shop.

The Amazon 'spring sale' (as many will call it for simplicity's sake) has offered deals on almost everything imaginable. There are literally thousands of product deals on the site – but you needn't spend an age searching through them, especially with so little precious time remaining, as the T3 team has done the hard work for you, selecting our top picks on only the best deals.

Our expert team has been in the game for decades, so we know quality when we see it – indeed we review hundreds of products every year, as per our How We Test page, across technology, fitness and home – and below we've picked out a top selection from the Amazon sale that are best-of-the-best.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED series 4K: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Famazon-fire-tv-55-omni-qled-series-4k-uhd-smart-tv%2Fdp%2FB09N6LDKGH%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £749.99 , now £499.99 One of the most popular sign-up-only deals from Amazon's last sale returns in a larger-scale offering: this 55-inch panel is the best in the company's Fire TV series, delivering great picture quality at scale for a cut of the cash. It's smart, with Amazon Fire built-in, and it's not been cheaper in 2024 by quite a margin. A great early deal!

Amazon Echo Pop: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fecho-pop%2Fdp%2FB09WX6QD65%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £44.99 , now £19.99 The baby of the Amazon Echo range of smart speakers is small and capable, making it an ideal entry point for those looking to leverage the most of Alexa's voice assistant functions. It can play music and audiobooks too, adding to its value. And with more than half the list price cut for the sales, it's a total bargain.

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FPlaystation-711719577157-5%2Fdp%2FB0CM9VHGY7%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £479.99 , now £409 If you've failed to buy a PlayStation 5 to date then the newer, updated design model, the PS5 Slim, has dropped to its equal lowest-ever price in the sales. That's a bargain given the 15% knocked off the price. There are so many stellar exclusives on Sony's console that it's a clear winner.

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FBowers-Wilkins-Cancelling-Headphones-Microphone-Cloud-Grey%2Fdp%2FB0CH1NLX7K%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £379 , now £299 The updated version of B&W's second-gen Px7 flagship headphones introduced a new signal processor (DSP) to advance the audio further, delivering exquisite sound. Add to that exquisite design and you've got an incredible flagship pair of over-ears. Just don't expect too much from the active noise-cancelling, which is fine, but subtle compared to the ANC top dogs.

Oral-B Pro 3 electric toothbrush: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FOral-B-Electric-Toothbrush-Pressure-Whitening%2Fdp%2FB097FB6N9T%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £99.99 , now £40.99 One of the winter sales favourites returns but for an even lower price as part of Amazon's sales. The ideal way to keep those gnashers extra sparkly for a stunning smile. The super-well-known and high-performing brand, Oral B, has cleaned up with this mega deal. There's a massive 60% discount off the list price.

Bose QC Earbuds 2: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FBose-QuietComfort-Cancelling-Personalized-Cancellation-Triple-Black%2Fdp%2FB0B4PSQHD5%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £279.95 , now £195 A favourite from the winter sales is back on Amazon. Bose's QC Earbuds 2 are brand new, offer superb active noise-cancelling (ANC), so such a sharp price drop is a major temptation. Bose doesn't often see prices dip either, and with the quality on offer here it's a very worthy purchase for in-ear lovers intending to listen at home, during sports, on the commute, or wherever else it is you are.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Ffire-tv-stick-4k-max%2Fdp%2FB0BTFSYWWB%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £69.99 , now £44.99 The top-tier Amazon Fire TV 4K Stick gives you access to a mass of streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV and, of course, Amazon Prime Video service. The 'Max' component means it's got the fastest possible processor for even better performance. An ideal upgrade if you've got a TV that's not smart.

Sony WH-1000XM5: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSony-WH-1000XM5-Cancelling-Wireless-Headphones-Black%2Fdp%2FB09Y2MYL5C%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £349 , now £279 A T3 favourite, Sony's 5-star headphones are no doubt among the very best active noise-cancelling (ANC) over-ears you can buy. More recent rivals, such as the <a href="https://www.t3.com/reviews/bose-qc-ultra-headphones-review" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Bose QC Ultra Headphones, cost much more – so to see this price drop return is most welcomed.

Nothing Phone (2): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FNothing-Phone-Interface-resistant-sim-free%2Fdp%2FB0C61T5JL6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £699 , now £599.90

Nothing's flagship Android phone is a really premium offering, but costs less than many big-name flagships. It netted a 5-star review from T3, however, as it's superb to use, thoughtfully designed, yet brings additional features such as Glyph lights to its rear to further its communications. Fun and now even more frugally positioned as part of the sale!

Google Pixel 7a: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FGoogle-Pixel-30W-Charger-Bundle%2Fdp%2FB0BYZFBQR1%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £449 , now £329 A Google specific promotion that's been running for a week now, but has also been picked up by Amazon. Affordable Android phones don't get better than this, with Google's budget phone offering great cameras, great looks and a decent amount of power. It's available in all manner of lovely colour options too, so make sure you pick your best match.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSamsung-Wireless-Earphones-Manufacturer-Warranty%2Fdp%2FB0B836M25N%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £219 , now £139 Samsung's top-tier earbuds sound super and are now down to an equally super price point, with more than 25% slashed from the RRP. These earbuds come with active noise-cancelling tech (ANC) and a choice of black, white or purple. An ideal pairing for any Samsung Galaxy user, no doubt, especially at this price.

Samsung S90C: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSamsung-Reflection-Surround-Software-Laserslim%2Fdp%2FB0BYPW9LYS%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £1699 , now £1089 Originally listed at £3K when first on sale, the S90C is Samsung's awesome OLED TV (it's one grade below the S95C, but it still offers similarly superb picture quality. It's just a little less bright and lacks some features, such as the One Connect box (which moves the HDMI inputs away from the rear of the panel to a separate connection unit).

Meta Quest 2: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0973RP7H3%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £399 , now £199 Another favourite from previous sales, the previous-gen Meta headset is much cheaper in light of the <a href="https://www.t3.com/reviews/meta-quest-3-review" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Quest 3 launching (we <a href="https://www.t3.com/features/meta-quest-3-vs-quest-2-ive-tried-both-and-heres-how-they-really-compare" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">compare Quest 2 to Quest 3 here), making for a great route into VR. It doesn't need a PC or other setup stations to function, which makes this discounted buy all the more appealing in 2024.

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fs%3Fk%3Dring%2Bvideo%2Bdoorbell%26crid%3DLDCIVK2PHO9B%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £99 , now £59.99 Everyone should have a Ring doorbell installed for security and convenience. Now Amazon-owned, the tech has continued to evolve and the price drop. This deal has been around often, but is still a great buy into future-proofing your smarter home.