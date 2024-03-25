Amazon spring sale last minute deals – the 15 best buys T3's experts recommend

Amazon Spring Deal Days shuts shop at end of Mon 25th March – our team of experts selects the final best deals

Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published

Amazon is no stranger to a sale: Amazon Prime Day is a major event that many people mark in their calendars already. But the retail giant isn't done there – far from it! This year the Amazon Spring Deal Days has run for longer than previous events. But it's about to come to a close, with this Monday 25 March being its final day of sales. So we're here to round-up the best last minute deals before Amazon shuts shop.  

The Amazon 'spring sale' (as many will call it for simplicity's sake) has offered deals on almost everything imaginable. There are literally thousands of product deals on the site – but you needn't spend an age searching through them, especially with so little precious time remaining, as the T3 team has done the hard work for you, selecting our top picks on only the best deals. 

Our expert team has been in the game for decades, so we know quality when we see it – indeed we review hundreds of products every year, as per our How We Test page, across technology, fitness and home – and below we've picked out a top selection from the Amazon sale that are best-of-the-best. 

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED series 4K:&nbsp;was £749.99, now £499.99

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED series 4K: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Famazon-fire-tv-55-omni-qled-series-4k-uhd-smart-tv%2Fdp%2FB09N6LDKGH%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">was £749.99, now £499.99

One of the most popular sign-up-only deals from Amazon's last sale returns in a larger-scale offering: this 55-inch panel is the best in the company's Fire TV series, delivering great picture quality at scale for a cut of the cash. It's smart, with Amazon Fire built-in, and it's not been cheaper in 2024 by quite a margin. A great early deal!

View Deal
Amazon Echo Pop: was £44.99, now £19.99

Amazon Echo Pop: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fecho-pop%2Fdp%2FB09WX6QD65%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">was £44.99, now £19.99

The baby of the Amazon Echo range of smart speakers is small and capable, making it an ideal entry point for those looking to leverage the most of Alexa's voice assistant functions. It can play music and audiobooks too, adding to its value. And with more than half the list price cut for the sales, it's a total bargain. 

View Deal
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim: was £479.99, now £409

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FPlaystation-711719577157-5%2Fdp%2FB0CM9VHGY7%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">was £479.99, now £409

If you've failed to buy a PlayStation 5 to date then the newer, updated design model, the PS5 Slim, has dropped to its equal lowest-ever price in the sales. That's a bargain given the 15% knocked off the price. There are so many stellar exclusives on Sony's console that it's a clear winner. 

View Deal
Bowers &amp; Wilkins Px7 S2e: was £379now £299

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FBowers-Wilkins-Cancelling-Headphones-Microphone-Cloud-Grey%2Fdp%2FB0CH1NLX7K%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">was £379, now £299

The updated version of B&W's second-gen Px7 flagship headphones introduced a new signal processor (DSP) to advance the audio further, delivering exquisite sound. Add to that exquisite design and you've got an incredible flagship pair of over-ears. Just don't expect too much from the active noise-cancelling, which is fine, but subtle compared to the ANC top dogs. 

Oral-B Pro 3 electric toothbrush:&nbsp;was £99.99, now £40.99

Oral-B Pro 3 electric toothbrush: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FOral-B-Electric-Toothbrush-Pressure-Whitening%2Fdp%2FB097FB6N9T%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">was £99.99, now £40.99

One of the winter sales favourites returns but for an even lower price as part of Amazon's sales. The ideal way to keep those gnashers extra sparkly for a stunning smile. The super-well-known and high-performing brand, Oral B, has cleaned up with this mega deal. There's a massive 60% discount off the list price. 

View Deal
Bose QC Earbuds 2: was £279.95, now £195

Bose QC Earbuds 2: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FBose-QuietComfort-Cancelling-Personalized-Cancellation-Triple-Black%2Fdp%2FB0B4PSQHD5%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">was £279.95, now £195

A favourite from the winter sales is back on Amazon. Bose's QC Earbuds 2 are brand new, offer superb active noise-cancelling (ANC), so such a sharp price drop is a major temptation. Bose doesn't often see prices dip either, and with the quality on offer here it's a very worthy purchase for in-ear lovers intending to listen at home, during sports, on the commute, or wherever else it is you are. 

View Deal
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: &nbsp;was £69.99, now £44.99

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max:  <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Ffire-tv-stick-4k-max%2Fdp%2FB0BTFSYWWB%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">was £69.99, now £44.99

The top-tier Amazon Fire TV 4K Stick gives you access to a mass of streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV and, of course, Amazon Prime Video service. The 'Max' component means it's got the fastest possible processor for even better performance. An ideal upgrade if you've got a TV that's not smart. 

View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM5: was £349now £279

Sony WH-1000XM5: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSony-WH-1000XM5-Cancelling-Wireless-Headphones-Black%2Fdp%2FB09Y2MYL5C%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">was £349, now £279

A T3 favourite, Sony's 5-star headphones are no doubt among the very best active noise-cancelling (ANC) over-ears you can buy. More recent rivals, such as the <a href="https://www.t3.com/reviews/bose-qc-ultra-headphones-review" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Bose QC Ultra Headphones, cost much more – so to see this price drop return is most welcomed. 

View Deal
Nothing Phone (2):was £699now £599.90

Nothing Phone (2): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FNothing-Phone-Interface-resistant-sim-free%2Fdp%2FB0C61T5JL6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">was £699, now £599.90
Nothing's flagship Android phone is a really premium offering, but costs less than many big-name flagships. It netted a 5-star review from T3, however, as it's superb to use, thoughtfully designed, yet brings additional features such as Glyph lights to its rear to further its communications. Fun and now even more frugally positioned as part of the sale!

View Deal
Google Pixel 7a: was £449, now £329

Google Pixel 7a: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FGoogle-Pixel-30W-Charger-Bundle%2Fdp%2FB0BYZFBQR1%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">was £449, now £329

A Google specific promotion that's been running for a week now, but has also been picked up by Amazon. Affordable Android phones don't get better than this, with Google's budget phone offering great cameras, great looks and a decent amount of power. It's available in all manner of lovely colour options too, so make sure you pick your best match. 

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro:&nbsp;was £219now £139

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSamsung-Wireless-Earphones-Manufacturer-Warranty%2Fdp%2FB0B836M25N%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">was £219, now £139

Samsung's top-tier earbuds sound super and are now down to an equally super price point, with more than 25% slashed from the RRP. These earbuds come with active noise-cancelling tech (ANC) and a choice of black, white or purple. An ideal pairing for any Samsung Galaxy user, no doubt, especially at this price.

View Deal
Samsung S90C:was £1699, now £1089

Samsung S90C: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSamsung-Reflection-Surround-Software-Laserslim%2Fdp%2FB0BYPW9LYS%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">was £1699, now £1089

Originally listed at £3K when first on sale, the S90C is Samsung's awesome OLED TV (it's one grade below the S95C, but it still offers similarly superb picture quality. It's just a little less bright and lacks some features, such as the One Connect box (which moves the HDMI inputs away from the rear of the panel to a separate connection unit). 

View Deal
Meta Quest 2:was £399now £199

Meta Quest 2: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0973RP7H3%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">was £399, now £199

Another favourite from previous sales, the previous-gen Meta headset is much cheaper in light of the <a href="https://www.t3.com/reviews/meta-quest-3-review" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Quest 3 launching (we <a href="https://www.t3.com/features/meta-quest-3-vs-quest-2-ive-tried-both-and-heres-how-they-really-compare" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">compare Quest 2 to Quest 3 here), making for a great route into VR. It doesn't need a PC or other setup stations to function, which makes this discounted buy all the more appealing in 2024. 

View Deal
Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen):was £99now £59.99

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fs%3Fk%3Dring%2Bvideo%2Bdoorbell%26crid%3DLDCIVK2PHO9B%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">was £99, now £59.99

Everyone should have a Ring doorbell installed for security and convenience. Now Amazon-owned, the tech has continued to evolve and the price drop. This deal has been around often, but is still a great buy into future-proofing your smarter home. 

View Deal
Sony A90K 48-inch OLED: was £1,899now £1,399 on Amazon

Sony A90K 48-inch OLED: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSony-XR-48A90K-Dynamic-Manufacturer-Warranty%2Fdp%2FB09ZPQ9JRG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £1,899, now £1,399 on Amazon

Sub-50in OLED TVs are rarely of flagship quality. But that's exactly the point of Sony's A90K range, which is still its most current, to deliver flagship level picture and sound quality but at a smaller scale. And it's now at a smaller price, too, thanks to returning to a previous best price. Not cheap, but if you want best-of-best picture quality at this scale, it's near impossible to beat. 

View Deal
CATEGORIES
Deals
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor and AV Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸