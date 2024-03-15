Amazon Spring Deal Days: here's when the sales start and what to expect

Quick Summary Amazon Spring Deal Days runs 20 - 25 March 2024. It will include discounts on "hundreds of thousands" of products across all categories, and you don't even need to be an Amazon Prime member to take part.

Amazon will kick off its latest mega sales event on 20 March 2024, with thousands of big bargains across the retail site to be available for five days.

Like Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale will include huge discounts on devices and products from the likes of Shark, ghd, Philips, Samsung and many many more.

Here's everything you need to know about it, plus some of the deals you can expect.

What is the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale and when is it on?

As with many other retailers and brands, Amazon is to hold a special spring sales event. Called Amazon Spring Deal Days, it will start at 00:00 on Wednesday 20 March and run through to 23:59 on Monday 25 March 2024.

There will be discounts and bargains across the board, involving all product categories. Amazon claims there will be "hundreds of thousands" of deals.

Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the bargains?

Unlike Prime Day or Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, which took place last September, you don't have to be an Amazon Prime member to benefit from the vast majority of deals. It is more like Black Friday in that respect.

However, there are some bargains that are exclusive to Prime members, such as the time-limited WOW! Deals and Lightning Deals that will be available throughout the sales event.

Prime members will also be able to watch deals, with automated alerts on the site and app, plus get free and fast delivery.

What deals can I expect during the Amazon Spring Deal Days?

We will bring you the biggest deals throughout the Amazon Spring Deal Days event, so you can find amazing products on offer more quickly.

That will include some great offers on Amazon devices, such as the Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 15. Amazon says that there will be up to £50 off certain home-brand Alexa-enabled kit.

Ring and Blink security cameras and doorbells will also be on offer, with the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus getting great savings in particular.

Amazon has announced that a whole stack of major appliances will be available with up to 35% off, including models from Samsung and Bosch. While electric toothbrushes and other personal care appliances will get big discounts too, with up to 50% off.

And, if you're after a cheap subscription to one of Amazon's entertainment services, you can expect 50% off digital movies and TV shows through Prime Video. Plus, Amazon Music will be available to try for three-months for free.

Existing Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers will also be able to upgrade to a Family Plan for two-months at no extra cost.

There will be plenty of additional products and plans on offer during the sale period. T3 will bring you the very best all next week.

In addition, you can head to Amazon's dedicated Spring Deal Days website to find out more.