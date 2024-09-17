Amazon Prime Big Deal Days dates 2024 confirmed – here's when the Prime Day 2 bargains begin

Amazon has confirmed that Prime Big Deal Days 2024 will take place across 8 - 9 October.
It will start at a 00:01 on 8 October and run through until the end of play, 23:59, the following day. You will be able to find all the biggest deals on the main Amazon Prime Big Deal Day hubs in the UK and in the US.
If it's like last year's event, the sales will take place across 19 countries, with the UK and Stateside sales also repeated in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, and Sweden.
That means, as with Amazon Prime Day this summer, bargains are likely to run into the thousands. It'll also be a way for Amazon to get ahead of the game prior to Black Friday.
Unlike Black Friday though, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the Prime Big Deal Days sales. However, all new subscribers get a month's free trial first, you can sign up soon before the deals start and cancel afterwards.
Of course, you might not want to consider all the additional benefits Prime membership offers - such as free same or next-day delivery, Prime Gaming, Amazon Music Prime and much more. If you do stick around, it'll cost you £8.99 / $14.99 / €8.99 per month or £95 / $139 / €89.90 per year, which is reasonable considering it also includes Prime Video streaming.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: the sales and the products
As for the sales themselves, like Prime Day itself, we expect the new sales period to be a great time to grab an Amazon device, such as a Fire TV Stick, or Echo speaker. You should also find some amazing TV deals.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
This summer, LG OLED TVs were available with massive discounts. There was also a great deal on a Philips Ambilight set, so we could see some big price drops on smart TVs.
And, there are plenty of Lightning Deals to be had too – short-term offers that tend to give you major discounts on products from all manner of categories, including whisky, mattresses, video games, Blu-rays, vinyl records, clothes, and much more. They tend to sell out fast and are time limited, so you'll need to be quick off the mark.
To help you spot the best amongst the 100s of products on offer, T3 will be here to guide you to unmissable bargains. Just check out our in-depth guide on Amazon Prime Big Deals Day to find out more and join us during the days themselves to keep up to date. It could save you a bundle.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
Ditch the dumbbells – a Pilates instructor shares four bodyweight exercises to strengthen your arms
Whether you want a break from the weights or don't own any equipment, this workout will tone the triceps
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Burn calories and build strength with Chris Hemsworth’s 30-minute full-body workout
If you're not sweating after this, you're not doing it right
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Amazon Prime Day 2024 confirmed, here's when the biggest bargains will begin
Amazon Prime Day will return in July with a two-day deals event
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Best Amazon Black Friday deals 2023 US
Amazon's Black Friday week is coming to a close – here are the last minute deals to consider
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Use this hack to save extra money on Amazon Black Friday deals
Amazon is offering extra Black Friday savings when you top up a gift card
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Amazon is offering $20 credits for Prime Day: here’s how to claim yours
Save extra money this Prime Day with $20 credits from Amazon
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Last updated
-
How to save money on Amazon Prime Day: bargain pages, secret discounts and more!
Hoping to save as much cash as possible on Prime Day? These 5 tips will help you out
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Boing! Spring has sprung so Amazon's having a sale
Expect the usual big discounts on Kindles, Ring, Eero and some big-name brands
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Amazon Black Friday Week is on for 7 days of savings
Amazon has extended its Black Friday sale to run for a whole week, and the offers are piling up
By Mat Gallagher Last updated
-
Amazon Prime gets price increase in the UK
Prices for Amazon's Prime subscription are rising this September
By Mat Gallagher Last updated