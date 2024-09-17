Amazon Prime Big Deal Days dates 2024 confirmed – here's when the Prime Day 2 bargains begin

Amazon has confirmed that Prime Big Deal Days 2024 will take place across 8 - 9 October.

It will start at a 00:01 on 8 October and run through until the end of play, 23:59, the following day. You will be able to find all the biggest deals on the main Amazon Prime Big Deal Day hubs in the UK and in the US.

If it's like last year's event, the sales will take place across 19 countries, with the UK and Stateside sales also repeated in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, and Sweden.

That means, as with Amazon Prime Day this summer, bargains are likely to run into the thousands. It'll also be a way for Amazon to get ahead of the game prior to Black Friday.

Unlike Black Friday though, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the Prime Big Deal Days sales. However, all new subscribers get a month's free trial first, you can sign up soon before the deals start and cancel afterwards.

Of course, you might not want to consider all the additional benefits Prime membership offers - such as free same or next-day delivery, Prime Gaming, Amazon Music Prime and much more. If you do stick around, it'll cost you £8.99 / $14.99 / €8.99 per month or £95 / $139 / €89.90 per year, which is reasonable considering it also includes Prime Video streaming.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: the sales and the products

As for the sales themselves, like Prime Day itself, we expect the new sales period to be a great time to grab an Amazon device, such as a Fire TV Stick, or Echo speaker. You should also find some amazing TV deals.

This summer, LG OLED TVs were available with massive discounts. There was also a great deal on a Philips Ambilight set, so we could see some big price drops on smart TVs.

And, there are plenty of Lightning Deals to be had too – short-term offers that tend to give you major discounts on products from all manner of categories, including whisky, mattresses, video games, Blu-rays, vinyl records, clothes, and much more. They tend to sell out fast and are time limited, so you'll need to be quick off the mark.

To help you spot the best amongst the 100s of products on offer, T3 will be here to guide you to unmissable bargains. Just check out our in-depth guide on Amazon Prime Big Deals Day to find out more and join us during the days themselves to keep up to date. It could save you a bundle.