This Ninja coffee maker has had a huge price cut on Amazon

If you're an espresso enthusaist, you've probably got some kind of coffee machine in the corner of your kitchen. The kind of machine you'll have will depend on the type of coffee you like, ranging from pod coffee machines, espresso machines or even a bean to cup coffee machine. I personally prefer a pod machine (I have the Nespresso Vertuo Next if you're interested) as I love the huge range of capsules you can get.

Another great machine option is a pour over coffee maker. They're known for being the easiest way to make a cup of coffee as all you really need is a plastic funnel, a cone-shaped paper filter, a mug and some ground fresh coffee. Recently, I've been searching for the best coffee machine deals, and have finally found a really good one. There's even more good news: it's a pod coffee machine as well as a pour over coffee maker. How cool is that!

The Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System delivers classic, rich, over ice and specialty brews from your favorite coffee grounds or coffee pods. It's currently on offer for $179.99 reduced from $239.99, so if you've been deliberating about what kind of machine to get, now's your chance!

Ninja CFP307 DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System: was $239.99, now $179.99 at Amazon (save $90)

The Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System delivers classic, rich, over ice and specialty brews from your favorite coffee grounds or coffee pods. Customize your brew with 9 grounds sizes, from cup to carafe and 4 pod sizes from 6–12 oz. It includes a Keep Warm function, Delay Brew, Fold-Away Frother, Paper Filter Kit, 12-Cup Glass Carafe, Ninja Pod Adapter and Ninja Smart Scoop.

We haven't tried out the Ninja DualBrew Pro just yet, but make sure to check out Techradar's full review if you're interested. What's special about it is that the machine can either be a grounds or pods coffee system, with 9 grounds brew sizes (Small Cup, Cup, XL Cup, Travel Mug, XL Travel Mug, ¼ Carafe, ½ Carafe, ¾ Carafe or Full carafe) in addition to 4 traditional pod brew sizes (6, 8, 10, or 12 oz).

There are four brew styles to choose from, including classic, rich, over ice and specialty brews for your grounds or coffee pods. There's also a an independent hot water system that's separate from the coffee dispenser, designed to eliminate cross-contamination. There are also two different temperature settings (hot and boil) which also allow you to make instant soups, tea, oatmeal or hot cocoa.

The built-in, fold-away frother turns hot or cold milk (or milk alternative) into silky-smooth froth. It's also removable for easy cleaning, as is the removable pod adaptor.