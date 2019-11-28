The best Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Black Friday deals

A smart watch to rival the Apple Watch? Yes, we think so. And it has a price to match, too. So check out these best Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 deals to get it for a great price

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Black Friday deals
(Image credit: Samsung)

By

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 is a clever piece of kit that is raising the smartwatch game. Not only does it offer the latest blood pressure monitoring, but you’ll be able to get ECG readings, too. This means it comes with a fairly hefty price tag compared to other Samsung watches, so take a look at these best Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 deals to get it at the best price. 

It’s not just the tech that puts the Samsung Galaxy Active2 at the top of its game. It’s smart in looks, too. Not only does it have a round face, making it suitable for the office as well as the local park, it also has an ultra-slim bezel, giving the watch an even sleeker finish. 

Not to mention, with IP68 water and dust resistance rating, it really has been designed with daily wear in mind.

There's not one but two metal cases to choose from – aluminium or steel. The aluminium case is available to buy in Cloud Silver, Aqua Black, and Pink Gold, while the stainless steel case is available in Silver, Black and Gold. 

The slim bezel is touch-sensitive, and there are two screen sizes to choose from, which means there’s an option for large and smaller wrists. And want to know something really cool? The Tizen app allows you to upload a photo of what you’re wearing, and auto-generates a matching watch face!

The best Samsung Galaxy Active2 Black Friday deals 

Looking for a sleek smart watch with advanced health and fitness tracking features? The Samsung Galaxy Active2 could be the one!

Discover other top of the range smartwatches on our best smartwatch page.

Black Friday sales around the web

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.