The best Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Black Friday deals

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 is a clever piece of kit that is raising the smartwatch game. Not only does it offer the latest blood pressure monitoring, but you’ll be able to get ECG readings, too. This means it comes with a fairly hefty price tag compared to other Samsung watches, so take a look at these best Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 deals to get it at the best price.
It’s not just the tech that puts the Samsung Galaxy Active2 at the top of its game. It’s smart in looks, too. Not only does it have a round face, making it suitable for the office as well as the local park, it also has an ultra-slim bezel, giving the watch an even sleeker finish.
Not to mention, with IP68 water and dust resistance rating, it really has been designed with daily wear in mind.
There's not one but two metal cases to choose from – aluminium or steel. The aluminium case is available to buy in Cloud Silver, Aqua Black, and Pink Gold, while the stainless steel case is available in Silver, Black and Gold.
The slim bezel is touch-sensitive, and there are two screen sizes to choose from, which means there’s an option for large and smaller wrists. And want to know something really cool? The Tizen app allows you to upload a photo of what you’re wearing, and auto-generates a matching watch face!
